UAC2026 - Full Conference Only

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Become a member of AFA, ISAR, NCGR, and OPA for one incredible rate and save money on the conference
Become a member of AFA, ISAR, NCGR, and OPA for one incredible Currency Equity Rate and save money on the conference.
If you reside in one of the following countries or regions -
All Latin speaking South American Countries - Chile, Columbia, etc, all Central American countries - Mexico, Belize, etc, Greece, Iran, Portugal, Brazil, Spain, South Africa, Turkey.
Full Conference rate available from May 21 - July 21, 2026, must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.
Banquet Sold Out - contact Courtney Blair at [email protected], to be added to the waitlist.
Does not include pre or post conference workshops.
Full Conference rate available from May 21 - July 21, 2026.
Banquet Sold Out - contact Courtney Blair at [email protected], to be added to the waitlist.
Does not include pre or post conference workshops.
Rate available May 21 - July 21, 2026. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.
Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.
Rate available May 21 - July 21, 2026.
Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.
Rate available May 21 - July 21, 2026. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.
Post Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026.
Rate available May 21 - July 21.
Post Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!