Hosted by

United Astrology Conference Inc

About this event

UAC2026 - Full Conference Only

540 N Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60611

Quadruple Membership
$180

Become a member of AFA, ISAR, NCGR, and OPA for one incredible rate and save money on the conference

Quadruple Membership - Currency Equity Rate
$135

Become a member of AFA, ISAR, NCGR, and OPA for one incredible Currency Equity Rate and save money on the conference.
If you reside in one of the following countries or regions -
All Latin speaking South American Countries - Chile, Columbia, etc, all Central American countries - Mexico, Belize, etc, Greece, Iran, Portugal, Brazil, Spain, South Africa, Turkey.

Level 4 - Full Conf - member rate (banquet sold out)
$465

Full Conference rate available from May 21 - July 21, 2026, must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.

Banquet Sold Out - contact Courtney Blair at [email protected], to be added to the waitlist.

Does not include pre or post conference workshops.

Level 4 - Full Conf - non-member (banquet sold out)
$540

Full Conference rate available from May 21 - July 21, 2026.

Banquet Sold Out - contact Courtney Blair at [email protected], to be added to the waitlist.

Does not include pre or post conference workshops.

Level 4 - Pre Conference workshops - member rate
$155
Available until Jul 21

Rate available May 21 - July 21, 2026. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.
Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.

Level 4 - Pre Conference workshops - non-member rate
$175
Available until Jul 21

Rate available May 21 - July 21, 2026.

Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.

Level 4 - Post Conference Workshops - member rate
$155
Available until Jul 21

Rate available May 21 - July 21, 2026. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.

Post Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026.

Level 4 - Post Conference Workshops - non-member rate
$175
Available until Jul 21

Rate available May 21 - July 21.

Post Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026.

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