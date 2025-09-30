Utah Asian Chamber Of Commerce

Utah Asian Chamber Of Commerce

UACC Membership

Small Business Membership
$150

Valid for one year

For any small businesses, ideally less than 50 employees

  • 2 Tickets to Access Asia (must RSVP to claim)
  • 1 Ticket to annual Scholarship & Awards Gala (must claim)
  • Eligible to Participate in UACC Committees by Invitation-Only
  • Subscription UACC Quarterly Newsletter
  • Information/Logo on UACC Member Directory
  • Early Access & Invites to UACC events
  • Early Access to Resources & Opportunities
  • Priority to Chopsticks & Forks Luncheons
  • Discounted Ticket Prices to UACC Events
  • Eligible for Referral for Mentorship, Outreach, and Presentations to Asian college student network
  • New Member Feature Post on UACC Social Media
  • Food Industry (Restaurants/Caterers) Preference for UAC meetings and Chopsticks & Forks Luncheons
  • Food Industry (Restaurants/Caterers) Eligible to be Selected as Access Asia vendor if no prior participation
Individual Membership
$100

Valid for one year

For any professional working for any organization or company, not a business owner.

  • 1 Ticket to Access Asia (must RSVP to claim)
  • 1 Ticket to annual Scholarship & Awards Gala (must claim)
  • Eligible to Participate in UACC Committees by Invitation-Only
  • Subscription UACC Quarterly Newsletter
  • Information/Logo on UACC Member Directory
  • Early Access & Invites to UACC events
  • Early Access to Resources & Opportunities
  • Priority to Chopsticks & Forks Luncheons
  • Discounted Ticket Prices to UACC Events
  • Eligible for Referral for Mentorship, Outreach, and Presentations to Asian college student network
Nonprofit Membership
$50

Valid for one year

For 501(c)3 and other community-based organizations.

  • 1 Ticket to Access Asia (must RSVP to claim)
  • Subscription UACC Quarterly Newsletter
  • Information/Logo on UACC Member Directory
  • Early Access & Invites to UACC events
  • Early Access to Resources & Opportunities
  • Priority to Chopsticks & Forks Luncheons
  • Discounted Ticket Prices to UACC Events
  • Eligible for Referral for Mentorship, Outreach, and Presentations to Asian college student network
Student Membership
$25

Valid for one year

For undergraduate students pursuing their Associates or Bachelors degrees.

  • 1 Ticket to Access Asia (must RSVP to claim)
  • Subscription UACC Quarterly Newsletter
  • Information/Logo on UACC Member Directory
  • Early Access & Invites to UACC events
  • Early Access to Resources & Opportunities
  • Priority to Chopsticks & Forks Luncheons
  • Discounted Ticket Prices to UACC Events
Corporate Gold Membership
$2,500

Valid for one year

For any business, ideally those with at 50-99 employees.

  • 5 Tickets to Access Asia (must RSVP to claim)
  • 1 Table Sponsor of 8 to annual Scholarship & Awards Gala (must claim)
  • 1 Foursome & Hole Sponsor for annual Golf Tournament (must claim)
  • Eligible to Participate in UACC Committees by Invitation-Only
  • Subscription UACC Quarterly Newsletter
  • Information/Logo on UACC Member Directory
  • Early Access & Invites to UACC events
  • Early Access to Resources & Opportunities
  • Priority to Chopsticks & Forks Luncheons
  • Discounted Ticket Prices to UACC Events
  • Eligible for Referral for Mentorship, Outreach, and Presentations to Asian college student network
  • New Member Feature Post on UACC Social Media
  • Food Industry (Restaurants/Caterers) Preference for UAC meetings and Chopsticks & Forks Luncheons
  • Food Industry (Restaurants/Caterers) Eligible to be Selected as Access Asia vendor if no prior participation
Corporate Jade Membership
$5,000

Valid for one year

For any business, ideally those with at 100-499 employees.

  • 5 Tickets to Access Asia (must RSVP to claim)
  • 1 Bronze Sponsor of 8 to annual Scholarship & Awards Gala (must claim)
  • 1 Foursome & Hole+Booth Sponsor for annual Golf Tournament (must claim)
  • Eligible to Participate in UACC Committees by Invitation-Only
  • Subscription UACC Quarterly Newsletter
  • Information/Logo on UACC Member Directory
  • Early Access & Invites to UACC events
  • Early Access to Resources & Opportunities
  • Priority to Chopsticks & Forks Luncheons
  • Discounted Ticket Prices to UACC Events
  • Eligible for Referral for Mentorship, Outreach, and Presentations to Asian college student network
  • New Member Feature Post on UACC Social Media
  • Food Industry (Restaurants/Caterers) Preference for UAC meetings and Chopsticks & Forks Luncheons
  • Food Industry (Restaurants/Caterers) Eligible to be Selected as Access Asia vendor if no prior participation
Corporate Pearl Membership
$7,500

Valid for one year

For any business, ideally those with at 500-999 employees.

  • 10 Tickets to Access Asia (must RSVP to claim)
  • 1 Silver Sponsor of 8 to annual Scholarship & Awards Gala (must claim)
  • 2 Foursome & Hole+Booth Sponsor for annual Golf Tournament (must claim)
  • Eligible to Participate in UACC Committees by Invitation-Only
  • Subscription UACC Quarterly Newsletter
  • Information/Logo on UACC Member Directory
  • Early Access & Invites to UACC events
  • Early Access to Resources & Opportunities
  • Priority to Chopsticks & Forks Luncheons
  • Discounted Ticket Prices to UACC Events
  • Eligible for Referral for Mentorship, Outreach, and Presentations to Asian college student network
  • New Member Feature Post on UACC Social Media
  • Food Industry (Restaurants/Caterers) Preference for UAC meetings and Chopsticks & Forks Luncheons
  • Food Industry (Restaurants/Caterers) Eligible to be Selected as Access Asia vendor if no prior participation
Corporate Diamond Membership
$10,000

Valid for one year

For any business, ideally those with at 1,000 employees.

  • 15 Tickets to Access Asia (must RSVP to claim)
  • 1 Gold Sponsor of 8 to annual Scholarship & Awards Gala (must claim)
  • 3 Foursomes & Hole+Booth Sponsor for annual Golf Tournament (must claim)
  • Eligible to Participate in UACC Committees by Invitation-Only
  • Subscription UACC Quarterly Newsletter
  • Information/Logo on UACC Member Directory
  • Early Access & Invites to UACC events
  • Early Access to Resources & Opportunities
  • Priority to Chopsticks & Forks Luncheons
  • Discounted Ticket Prices to UACC Events
  • Eligible for Referral for Mentorship, Outreach, and Presentations to Asian college student network
  • New Member Feature Post on UACC Social Media
  • Food Industry (Restaurants/Caterers) Preference for UAC meetings and Chopsticks & Forks Luncheons
  • Food Industry (Restaurants/Caterers) Eligible to be Selected as Access Asia vendor if no prior participation
