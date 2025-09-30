UACC Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
For any small businesses, ideally less than 50 employees
For any professional working for any organization or company, not a business owner.
For 501(c)3 and other community-based organizations.
For undergraduate students pursuing their Associates or Bachelors degrees.
For any business, ideally those with at 50-99 employees.
For any business, ideally those with at 100-499 employees.
For any business, ideally those with at 500-999 employees.
For any business, ideally those with at 1,000 employees.
