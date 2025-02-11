UAF 2025 Eid Carnival Sponsorship Payment

Benefits:
Business logo on a shared sponsorship banner displayed at the event.
Recognition in the PTO newsletter and on social media event promotions.
Acknowledgment during event announcements.
Benefits:
Business logo on a shared sponsorship banner displayed at the event.
Recognition in the PTO newsletter and on social media event promotions.
Acknowledgment during event announcements.
Silver Sponsor
$500
Benefits:
Business logo prominently displayed on a dedicated “Silver Sponsors” banner.
Recognition in PTO newsletters, event flyers, and social media posts.
Option to distribute business promotional materials at the event (e.g., coupons, brochures).
Two complimentary tickets to the carnival.
Benefits:
Business logo prominently displayed on a dedicated “Silver Sponsors” banner.
Recognition in PTO newsletters, event flyers, and social media posts.
Option to distribute business promotional materials at the event (e.g., coupons, brochures).
Two complimentary tickets to the carnival.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Benefits:
Business logo featured on the main event banner (largest logo placement).
Recognition in all event promotions, including newsletters, social media, flyers, and school announcements.
Opportunity to set up a booth or table at the event for business promotion.
Four complimentary tickets to the carnival.
Personalized thank-you gift from the PTO and students (e.g., framed thank-you note).
Benefits:
Business logo featured on the main event banner (largest logo placement).
Recognition in all event promotions, including newsletters, social media, flyers, and school announcements.
Opportunity to set up a booth or table at the event for business promotion.
Four complimentary tickets to the carnival.
Personalized thank-you gift from the PTO and students (e.g., framed thank-you note).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!