Offered by

Universal Academy Of Florida Inc

About this shop

UAF Athletic Trainings

High School Boys Volleyball item
High School Boys Volleyball
$85

Incoming 9th graders to 12th graders only
June 20 - August 10
10 practices in total

Secondary Girls Volleyball Session # 1 (06/2 to 07/1) item
Secondary Girls Volleyball Session # 1 (06/2 to 07/1)
$150

Session 1: June 2 - July 1

(3 trainings per week)

Secondary Girls Volleyball Session # 2 (07/2 to 08/01) item
Secondary Girls Volleyball Session # 2 (07/2 to 08/01)
$150

Session 2: July 2 - August 1

(3 trainings per week)

Secondary Boys Basketball - Session # 1 (6/2 - 7/14) item
Secondary Boys Basketball - Session # 1 (6/2 - 7/14)
$100

Session 1: June 2 - July 14
(Two trainings per week)

Secondary Boys Basketball-Session # 2: (8/2-9/14) item
Secondary Boys Basketball-Session # 2: (8/2-9/14)
$100

Session 2: August 2 - September 14 (Two trainings per week)

Secondary Boys Soccer - Session # 1 (6/2 - 7/14) item
Secondary Boys Soccer - Session # 1 (6/2 - 7/14)
$80

Session 1: June 2 - July 14 (Two trainings per week)

Secondary Boys Soccer - Session # 2: (8/2-9/14) item
Secondary Boys Soccer - Session # 2: (8/2-9/14)
$80

Session 2: August 2 - September 14 (Two trainings per week)

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