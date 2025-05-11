UAF Athletic Trainings

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About this shop
Incoming 9th graders to 12th graders only
June 20 - August 10
10 practices in total
Session 1: June 2 - July 1
(3 trainings per week)
Session 2: July 2 - August 1
(3 trainings per week)
Session 1: June 2 - July 14
(Two trainings per week)
Session 2: August 2 - September 14 (Two trainings per week)
Session 1: June 2 - July 14 (Two trainings per week)
Session 2: August 2 - September 14 (Two trainings per week)
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