Offered by

Universal Academy Of Florida Inc

UAF Staff Breakfast/Lunch Orders

Lentil Soup (Adas) with a piece of garlic brread item
Lentil Soup (Adas) with a piece of garlic brread
$6

Comes with a piece of garlic bread

Appreciation for Cafeteria Crew (Optional) item
Appreciation for Cafeteria Crew (Optional)
$1

Increase quantity as you like. Any contributions you make will be shared directly with our cafeteria team to show appreciation for their hard work.


Shakshuka with bread item
Shakshuka with bread
$5

Breakfast Item: If your breakfast isn’t ready by 8:00 AM, it will be delivered to you—don’t wait and be late to class!

Falafel Sandwich with Chips item
Falafel Sandwich with Chips
$10

Includes a bag of Potato Chips


This is a lunch item. Please pick it up from the cafeteria between 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM. If you are unable to come during this time, it will be kept in the warmer. Sorry, we cannot deliver to classrooms or offices.

Falafel on salad (with chips) item
Falafel on salad (with chips)
$10

Includes a bag of Potato Chips


This is a lunch item. Please pick it up from the cafeteria between 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM. If you are unable to come during this time, it will be kept in the warmer. Sorry, we cannot deliver to classrooms or offices.

Fried Halloumi Sandwich item
Fried Halloumi Sandwich
$5

Breakfast Item: If your breakfast isn’t ready by 8:00 AM, it will be delivered to you—don’t wait and be late to class!

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with a Drink item
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with a Drink
$10

This is a lunch item.

Please choose between the available Ice Sparkling drink options or Water Bottle.

Foul with bread item
Foul with bread
$6

Breakfast Item: If your breakfast isn’t ready by 8:00 AM, it will be delivered to you—don’t wait and be late to class!

Eggs and Potatoes with Bread item
Eggs and Potatoes with Bread
$5

Breakfast Item: If your breakfast isn’t ready by 8:00 AM, it will be delivered to you—don’t wait and be late to class!

Gyro Sandwich with a bag of chips item
Gyro Sandwich with a bag of chips
$10

This is a lunch item. Please pick it up from the cafeteria between 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM. If you are unable to come during this time, it will be kept in the warmer. Sorry, we cannot deliver to classrooms or offices.


Chicken Shawarma Bowl (includes rice & salad) (Copy) item
Chicken Shawarma Bowl (includes rice & salad) (Copy)
$10
Eggs and Avocado Sandwich item
Eggs and Avocado Sandwich
$5

Includes 2 eggs.

Breakfast Item: If your breakfast isn’t ready by 8:00 AM, it will be delivered to you—don’t wait and be late to class!

Chicken Shawarma wrap with a Bag of Chips item
Chicken Shawarma wrap with a Bag of Chips
$10

Includes a bag of Potato Chips


This is a lunch item. Please pick it up from the cafeteria between 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM. If you are unable to come during this time, it will be kept in the warmer. Sorry, we cannot deliver to classrooms or offices.

Chicken Shawarma Bowl (includes rice & salad) item
Chicken Shawarma Bowl (includes rice & salad)
$10
Chicken Fajita Sandwich with a drink item
Chicken Fajita Sandwich with a drink
$10

Please choose between the available Ice Sparkling drink options or Water Bottle.


This is a lunch item. Please pick it up from the cafeteria between 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM. If you are unable to come during this time, it will be kept in the warmer. Sorry, we cannot deliver to classrooms or offices.

Chicken Fajita bowl (with Salad & Rice ) with a drink item
Chicken Fajita bowl (with Salad & Rice ) with a drink
$10

Please choose between the available Ice Sparkling drink options or Water Bottle.


This is a lunch item. Please pick it up from the cafeteria between 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM. If you are unable to come during this time, it will be kept in the warmer. Sorry, we cannot deliver to classrooms or offices.

Veggie & Cheese Omlette with bread item
Veggie & Cheese Omlette with bread
$6

3 eggs omelette with mushrooms, cheese, onion, and green pepper.

Breakfast Item: If your breakfast isn’t ready by 8:00 AM, it will be delivered to you—don’t wait and be late to class!

Thursday (11/6)- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with a Drink item
Thursday (11/6)- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with a Drink
$10

This is a lunch item.

Please choose between the available Ice Sparkling drink options or Water Bottle.

Chicken Shawarma Bowl (includes rice & salad) item
Chicken Shawarma Bowl (includes rice & salad)
$10

This is a lunch item. Please pick it up from the cafeteria between 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM. If you are unable to come during this time, it will be kept in the warmer. Sorry, we cannot deliver to classrooms or offices.

Cheese Pie item
Cheese Pie
$4

Breakfast Item: If your breakfast isn’t ready by 8:00 AM, it will be delivered to you—don’t wait and be late to class!

Spinach Pie item
Spinach Pie
$4

Breakfast Item: If your breakfast isn’t ready by 8:00 AM, it will be delivered to you—don’t wait and be late to class!

Meat Pie item
Meat Pie
$5

Breakfast Item: If your breakfast isn’t ready by 8:00 AM, it will be delivered to you—don’t wait and be late to class!

10/9- Chicken Shawarma wrap with a Bag of Chips item
10/9- Chicken Shawarma wrap with a Bag of Chips
$10

Choose between the available chips options.

This is a lunch item. Please pick it up from the cafeteria between 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM. If you are unable to come during this time, it will be kept in the warmer. Sorry, we cannot deliver to classrooms or offices.

10/7 - Kufta Kabab Sandwich with chips item
10/7 - Kufta Kabab Sandwich with chips
$10

This is a lunch item. Please pick it up from the cafeteria between 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM. If you are unable to come during this time, it will be kept in the warmer. Sorry, we cannot deliver to classrooms or offices.


10/7 - Chicken Shish Tawook Sandwich with chips item
10/7 - Chicken Shish Tawook Sandwich with chips
$10

This is a lunch item. Please pick it up from the cafeteria between 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM. If you are unable to come during this time, it will be kept in the warmer. Sorry, we cannot deliver to classrooms or offices.


Falafel Sandwich item
Falafel Sandwich
$7

Breakfast Item: If your breakfast isn’t ready by 8:00 AM, it will be delivered to you—don’t wait and be late to class!

Sep 26 - Chicken Shawarma Bowl (includes rice & salad) item
Sep 26 - Chicken Shawarma Bowl (includes rice & salad)
$10
Sep 26- Chicken Shawarma wrap with a Bag of Chips (Copy) item
Sep 26- Chicken Shawarma wrap with a Bag of Chips (Copy)
$10

Choose between the available chips options.

Salad Bowl item
Salad Bowl
$10

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!