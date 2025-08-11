UCAN - Undivided Community Acts Network - Online Store

UCAN “Spread the Word” T-Shirt
$25

UCAN “Spread the Word” T-Shirt

Help us make a difference one shirt at a time.


This T-shirt features a bold front and back design created to raise awareness about UCAN and our mission to uplift communities. When you wear it, you’re not just making a fashion statement you’re helping spread the word.


Where your money goes from the shirt:

  • 50% of your purchase supports UCAN’s efforts to provide resources to make things happen and services to help are mission.
  • The other 50% covers materials, printing, and packaging, Etc.

⏱️ Turnaround time:

Please allow 1 to 3 weeks for production and delivery. Each shirt is made with care and purpose.


🫶 Why it matters: Your support helps us reach more people, fund more programs, and build stronger neighborhoods. Let your shirt be a conversation starter and a catalyst for change.

UCAN Tote Bag item
UCAN Tote Bag
$25

UCAN Tote Bag - Reuseable and Washable


50% of your total purchase goes to help us raise money to get the things needed to help our communities and the other 50% Covers materials, printing, packaging, etc


1 to 3 weeks turnaround times may be expected

11oz Coffee Mug
$15

UCAN 11oz Coffee Mug

Washable by hand or Dishwasher


50% of your total purchase goes to help us raise money to get the things needed to help our communities and the other 50% Covers materials, printing, packaging, etc


1 to 3 weeks turnaround times may be expected

Local Pickup Option item
Local Pickup Option
free

Please choice this option if you want to pickup your items at the church at 905 W 22nd St. Laporte, IN 46350


Will arrange for meet time if needed.

USPS - Ground Advantage Shipping Option item
USPS - Ground Advantage Shipping Option
$12

Please choice this option if you want your items shipped by this service.

USPS - Priority Mail Shipping Option item
USPS - Priority Mail Shipping Option
$20

Please choice this option if you want your items shipped by this service.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing