UCAN - Undivided Community Acts Network - Online Store

UCAN “Spread the Word” T-Shirt

Help us make a difference one shirt at a time.





This T-shirt features a bold front and back design created to raise awareness about UCAN and our mission to uplift communities. When you wear it, you’re not just making a fashion statement you’re helping spread the word.





Where your money goes from the shirt:

50% of your purchase supports UCAN’s efforts to provide resources to make things happen and services to help are mission.

The other 50% covers materials, printing, and packaging, Etc .

⏱️ Turnaround time:

Please allow 1 to 3 weeks for production and delivery. Each shirt is made with care and purpose.





🫶 Why it matters: Your support helps us reach more people, fund more programs, and build stronger neighborhoods. Let your shirt be a conversation starter and a catalyst for change.