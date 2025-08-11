UCAN - Undivided Community Acts Network - Online Store

Help us make a difference one shirt at a time.
This T-shirt features a bold front and back design created to raise awareness about UCAN and our mission to uplift communities. When you wear it, you’re not just making a fashion statement you’re helping spread the word.
Where your money goes from the shirt:
⏱️ Turnaround time:
Please allow 1 to 3 weeks for production and delivery. Each shirt is made with care and purpose.
🫶 Why it matters: Your support helps us reach more people, fund more programs, and build stronger neighborhoods. Let your shirt be a conversation starter and a catalyst for change.
UCAN Tote Bag - Reuseable and Washable
50% of your total purchase goes to help us raise money to get the things needed to help our communities and the other 50% Covers materials, printing, packaging, etc
1 to 3 weeks turnaround times may be expected
UCAN 11oz Coffee Mug
Washable by hand or Dishwasher
Please choice this option if you want to pickup your items at the church at 905 W 22nd St. Laporte, IN 46350
Will arrange for meet time if needed.
Please choice this option if you want your items shipped by this service.
