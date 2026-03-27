Ukrainian Children's Aid and Relief Effort Inc

Hosted by

Ukrainian Children's Aid and Relief Effort Inc

About this event

UCARE 24th Annual Charity Golf Outing - Tickets & Sponsorships

1450 E South Blvd

Troy, MI 48085, USA

$125 per Player
$125

18 Holes of Golf and Cart

Snack at the turn

Luncheon following event

Buy a Mullagan
$10

Up to 18 mulligans can be purchased and 

used by anyone on your team

$5000 Sponsorship
$5,000

Supports a combination of the programs listed below: Scholar 

Program, Adaptive Camps, Mental Health Programs and 

Socialization. 

WHAT'S INCLUDED: a complimentary foursome, 

banner/sign, SM/Press recognition, promotional items in 

goody bags, verbal recognition at event

$1000 Sponsorship
$1,000

Supports a child’s journey through the Scholar Program, 

providing access to education and opportunities for a brighter 

future.

WHAT'S INCLUDED: Banner/sign, SM/Press recognition, 

promotional items in goody bags, verbal recognition at event

$500 Sponsorship
$500

Sends a child to an Adaptive Camp, offering a safe escape from 

air raids and a chance to experience healing and joy, and create

life changing memories. 

WHAT'S INCLUDED: Banner/sign, recognition on website, 

promotional items in goody bags, verbal recognition at event

$250 Sponsorship
$250

Funds a Healing Through Art session, where professional 

therapists help children express their emotions and process 

trauma through creative expression. 

WHAT'S INCLUDED: 1 tee box sign, logo on website

$125 Sponsorship
$125

Provides opportunities for Social Activities, helping children 

connect, play, and build friendships outside their institutions. 

WHAT'S INCLUDED: 1 tee box sign

Add a donation for Ukrainian Children's Aid and Relief Effort Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!