UCARE 24th Annual Charity Golf Outing - Tickets & Sponsorships

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About this event
18 Holes of Golf and Cart
Snack at the turn
Luncheon following event
Up to 18 mulligans can be purchased and
used by anyone on your team
Supports a combination of the programs listed below: Scholar
Program, Adaptive Camps, Mental Health Programs and
Socialization.
WHAT'S INCLUDED: a complimentary foursome,
banner/sign, SM/Press recognition, promotional items in
goody bags, verbal recognition at event
Supports a child’s journey through the Scholar Program,
providing access to education and opportunities for a brighter
future.
WHAT'S INCLUDED: Banner/sign, SM/Press recognition,
promotional items in goody bags, verbal recognition at event
Sends a child to an Adaptive Camp, offering a safe escape from
air raids and a chance to experience healing and joy, and create
life changing memories.
WHAT'S INCLUDED: Banner/sign, recognition on website,
promotional items in goody bags, verbal recognition at event
Funds a Healing Through Art session, where professional
therapists help children express their emotions and process
trauma through creative expression.
WHAT'S INCLUDED: 1 tee box sign, logo on website
Provides opportunities for Social Activities, helping children
connect, play, and build friendships outside their institutions.
WHAT'S INCLUDED: 1 tee box sign
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!