UCCA's One-of-a-Kind Auction 2025

Cooking Class & Getaway for 4
$10,000

Starting bid

Cook, sip, and dine with celebrity cook and TV personality Rachael Ray and musician John Cusimano at their Upstate NY home, plus enjoy a 2-night stay at the luxurious Sagamore Resort on Lake George.

Your financial contribution will help benefit the UNBROKEN National Rehabilitation Center in Lviv, Ukraine. The UNBROKEN Center is the largest medical facility in Ukraine, where military and civilians, adults and children, and those affected by the war receive a full cycle of treatment: from emergency care to prosthetics and psychological rehabilitation.

Humanitarian Mission to Lviv, Ukraine
$25,000

Starting bid

Travel with celebrity cook and TV personality Rachael Ray on a once-in-a-lifetime UCCA mission to Ukraine! Help Rachael lead a master cooking class, prepare meals for wounded civilians and soldiers at the UNBROKEN National Rehabilitation Center in Lviv, Ukraine, and visit institutions making a real impact.

For 2 people, including transportation & lodging from Italy to Ukraine.

Rachael Ray Cookware
$1,000

Starting bid

Bid for a collection of cookware donated by celebrity cook and TV personality Rachael Ray. The Rachael Ray® cookware brand is widely loved in kitchens across America with millions of units sold since its debut in 2014.

Dinner experience at Anton's
$500

Starting bid

4-course dinner for 4 with wine pairings and a kitchen tour at Anton’s, a cozy, nostalgic New York café and wine bar (570 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014).


Retail value of approximately $700

Dinner experience at Leon's
$500

Starting bid

4-course dinner for 4 with wine pairings and a kitchen tour at Leon’s, a celebrated neighborhood Italian restaurant at 817 Broadway, New York, NY, 10003.


Retail value of approximately $700

Chinese Tuxedo Gift Certificate
$400

Starting bid

$400 gift certificate towards a unique and delicious dining experience Chinese Tuxedo, a celebrated restaurant in NYC's Chinatown - 5 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013

Soso's Gift Certificate
$400

Starting bid

$400 gift certificate towards cocktails and dining at Soso's, a celebrated bar and restaurant in NYC's SoHo - 191 Centre St, New York, NY 10013.


Signed Ukrainian Flag
$250

Starting bid

Bid on a Ukrainian Flag autographed by Ukraine’s courageous frontline defenders.


Your financial contribution to UCCA's #SupportUkraine Humanitarian Fund will help continue providing essential support to our partners in Ukraine and ensure that lifesaving aid reaches those who need it most.

Wartime Postage Stamp Collection
$250

Starting bid

Bid on a limited-run series of postage stamps issued by the Government of Ukraine which capture the spirit of Ukrainian resistance in all its forms..


