UCCA's One-of-a-Kind Auction 2025

4-course dinner for 4 with wine pairings and a kitchen tour at Anton’s, a cozy, nostalgic New York café and wine bar (570 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014).





Retail value of approximately $700



Your financial contribution will help benefit the UNBROKEN National Rehabilitation Center in Lviv, Ukraine. The UNBROKEN Center is the largest medical facility in Ukraine, where military and civilians, adults and children, and those affected by the war receive a full cycle of treatment: from emergency care to prosthetics and psychological rehabilitation.