UCELC Spring Fling Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
This is a limited-edition sericel depicting a character from Walt Disney Pictures’ Aladdin.
“Ingenious Genie,” is inspired by the many identities of the incomparable Genie in the classic 1992 animated feature.
Including Certificate of Authenticity.
Starting bid
One day rental of a standard bounce house from Pilar's Party Play Houses. Winner will arrange date with Pilar's based on vendor's availability using a code emailed after auction ends.
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2 hours of bowling including shoe rental for up to 10 people at your choice of Boardwalk Bowl, Aloma Bowl or Airport Lanes.
Exp. March 27, 2027
Starting bid
5 Night Cabin Rental in Pigeon Forge, TN
2 Bed/2 Bath, Sleeps 6-8 people
Hot Tub, Pool table, Video Games,
6 miles from Dollywood,
Close to Smokey Mountain National Park
Blackout dates: May 25, July 3-6, Aug 28-Sept 7, Nov 24-29, Dec 22-Jan 4
(Must be used by 3/1/27)
more information at https://www.reddoorgetaways.com/571405/
Starting bid
Teeth Cleaning (without anesthetic), nail trim, ear & anal gland cleaning, doggie massage. PLUS...FREE sonic toothbrush to take home and lessons for the owner in massage and pet wrapping (for anxiety)
(a $290 value)
Services completed by Julie Shinew at As the Tail Wags Grooming in Oviedo
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Front row reserved seats for 2026 VPK Graduation for up to 6 people.
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Family 4 pack of single day fun passes good at Fun Spot Orlando, Kissimmee or Atlanta
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Handcrafted Holiday centerpiece with wooden candlestick base and interchangeable display signs. 13 signs and storage box included. One of a kind.
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Kelly's with Ms. Kayla
You & a friend can join Ms. Kayla at Kelly’s Ice Cream Oviedo for a Junior cone or cup & an hour of playtime.
Children must be dropped off and picked up at Kelly’s at an
arranged time for one-hour playdate with ice cream. Parent does not need to stay.
Starting bid
4 admission tickets to Kennedy Space Center
· Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex® featuring Spaceport KSC®
· Space Shuttle Atlantis® and the Shuttle Launch Experience®
· Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour, including the Apollo/Saturn V Center
· Heroes and Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®
· Astronaut Encounter
· Planet Play®
· Rocket Garden guided tours
· Journey To Mars
· Space films inside IMAX® theater
· Character appearances
· Other scheduled presentations and films and simulators
Expires 4/18/2028
Starting bid
$250 gift certificate, T-shirt & Stickers
Can be used for tattoo or piercing services.
Services can only be used by those over 18 years old.
Starting bid
$250 gift certificate, T-shirt & Stickers
Can be used for tattoo or piercing services.
Services can only be used by those over 18 years old.
Starting bid
2 tickets to an Orlando City game to be held on Saturday, July 25th at 7:30pm vs. Nashville Soccer Club
2 adult ponchos, and lanyard
Starting bid
One free week of summer soccer camp hosted by the Orlando Eagles.
Open to children ages 5-14.
Three date options:
6/8-6/12 at Discovery Church
6/15-6/19 at University Carillon Church
7/6-7/13 at Center Pointe Church
Starting bid
Family 4 pack of tickets to any season production at the Orlando Family Stage. Good until April 18, 2027
Starting bid
A day at the Orlando Shakes theater with Ms. Katrina and Ms. Darcy to see Don't let the pigeon drive the bus! The Musical!
2 children's tickets to the show on Saturday, April 25 at 1:30pm.
Parents must drop off and pick up children at the Orlando Shakes theater, but do not need to attend. Tickets for parents not included.
Starting bid
TWO WEEKS OF SUMMER CAMP
Open to players age 6 to 13
Choose from:
Session 1- June 1- June 4
Session 2 - June 8- June 11
Session 3- June 15- June 18
Session 4- June 22- June 25
All camps will be held at the home of Rollins Baseball, Alfond Stadium at Harper-Shepherd Field. Camps run from 9:00am to 12:00pm.
Starting bid
Four Center Ice Hockey Tickets for an Orlando Solar Bears game during the 2026-2027 season. Expires 4/12/2027
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One hour Documentary Family Photography Session by Stephanie Horsley Photography.
A real-life photography experience, no posing required! Full curated online gallery of edited images. Session must be booked by June 2027.
Starting bid
Tea Party with Ms. Janine
at your house for you & 3 friends!
A 90-minute tea party including china, linens, lemonade, tea sandwiches, fruits, veggies & desserts.
Wear your fancy clothes, formal dress-up
accessories will be provided.
Event to be held on a Saturday or Sunday and scheduled with winner.
Starting bid
Join Ms. Stacey, Ms. Allison & Ms. Jessica for a Family Pizza & Park playdate at Trotwood Park in Winter Springs. Winner will be treated to 2 hours of playtime, 2 large cheese pizzas, cookies, drinks and bread to feed the ducks! Winner will coordinate a Saturday or Sunday with teachers.
Starting bid
Foursome of golf including cart and greens fees at Twin Rivers Golf Club. Valid anytime Monday thru Thursday, and after 12:00pm on Fridays, Weekends & Holidays.
Starting bid
Reserved Parking Permit at University Carillon for the UCF football 2026 season. Includes a reserved parking spot in the front lots of University Carillon Church for each home football game of the 2026 season. Complimentary hot dogs, water and chips, and use of indoor bathrooms while tailgating.
Starting bid
One season registration fee for Upward Soccer at University Carillon. Open to children age 4 to 8th grade. Fall season begins September 2026, games begin first weekend of October.
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2 all access tickets to WonderWorks Orlando (oner 100 exhibits, ropes course, 4D motion ride & laser tag). Valid for child or adult admission.
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Baking bundle! Ms. Janet's freshly baked world famous
Scandinavian Almond Cake! This set will include all you need to prepare more because once you taste it, you will crave more! The easy to follow recipe and a unique shaped pan to prepare more in will be included. Don’t miss out on this baking bundle which is sure to please anyone with a sweet tooth.
Starting bid
Win this Chick-fil-a bucket and you will get 52 coupons for FREE Chicken Sandwiche! show your CFA pride with your new plush cow, insulated cup and other branded items
Starting bid
4 tickets to Universal Studios or Islands of Adventure
Good for Adults or Children. Winner will receive instructions via email to redeem their ticket voucher.
Tickets NOT good for entry into EPIC Universe.
Starting bid
Santa Claus is coming to YOUR house! The winner will receive a visit from Santa and a keepsake ornament.
Visit will last at least 45 minutes. Winner can select dates from any Monday or Tuesday evening between Thanksgiving and Christmas 2026.
Reservation information will be given upon winning. Date must be reserved by 11/1/26.
Starting bid
Handmade by Lucille Padgett measures 39” x 39”
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Handmade by Lucille Padgett. Measures 45” x 55”
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Handmade by Lucille Padgett. Measures 42”x 53”
Starting bid
2 tickets to Encore Performing Arts Disney's Frozen on July 18th at 7:30 PM inside Walt Disney Theater.
Physical tickets will be available for pick up at Will Call under the winner’s name two hours before the show.
Starting bid
4 tickets of the winner's choice:
either 4 - 1 day (2 park) Universal/Islands of Adventure
or 4 - 1 day Volcano Bay Water park
4 adult T-shirts
6 packs of Nintendo Character Key Rings
Set of Stickers
Starting bid
Donated by Little Lanterns, Kelsea Hutchings, APRN.
If you’ve ever Googled “natural remedies for kids,” “immune support for toddlers,” “what to do when my child is sick,” or “holistic sick day protocol,” this is for you. This protocol is a structured, parent-friendly guide for navigating common childhood illnesses with natural, functional tools — while staying grounded, wise, and calm.
Lifetime access — one resource you can return to each time sickness hits your home
Starting bid
RESTAURANT GIFT CARDS totaling over $700!!!
⁃ Giovanni’s (donated)- $50
⁃ Outback (donated)- $60 + free bloomin onion + free dessert
⁃ Ford’s Garage (donated)- free dinner for two
⁃ First Watch- $50
⁃ Jersey Mikes- $25
⁃ Longhorn Steakhouse- $75
⁃ Starbucks- $50
⁃ Salsas- $50
⁃ Panera- $50
⁃ Chicken Salad Chick- $50
⁃ Raising Canes- $25
⁃ Cold Stone Creamery- $25
⁃ McDonald’s- $25
⁃ DutchBros- $25
⁃ Chick-Fil-A- $50
⁃ Chipotle- $25
⁃ Marlow’s Tavern- 50
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