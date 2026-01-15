UCF Gran Fiesta 2026 - A Journey to Greece–Santorini Style

PLATINUM SPONSOR $10,000 (2 available)

• Ability to distribute brand items & marketing materials at event near registration

• Prominent recognition in multi-media presentation

• Prominent recognition on UCF social media streams

• Prominent logo/banner positioning at event

• Prominent recognition on event program

• Large logo on sponsor banner at event

• Large logo placement on event landing page

• Company recognition with Large Logo on tables

• 18 registrations to event & UCF lifetime memberships