UCF Gran Fiesta 2026 - A Journey to Greece–Santorini Style

2201 E Mills Ave

El Paso, TX 79901, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 18 tickets

PLATINUM SPONSOR $10,000 (2 available)
• Ability to distribute brand items & marketing materials at event near registration
• Prominent recognition in multi-media presentation
• Prominent recognition on UCF social media streams
• Prominent logo/banner positioning at event
• Prominent recognition on event program
• Large logo on sponsor banner at event
• Large logo placement on event landing page
• Company recognition with Large Logo on tables
• 18 registrations to event & UCF lifetime memberships

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

GOLD SPONSOR $5,000
• Recognition in multi-media presentation
• Recognition on UCF social media streams
• Recognition on event program
• Medium logo on sponsors banner at event
• Medium logo placement on landing event page
• Company recognition with Medium Logo on tables
• 16 registrations to event & UCF lifetime memberships

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

SILVER SPONSOR $2,500
• Recognition in multi-media presentation
• Recognition in social media streams
• Small logo in sponsors banner at event
• Recognition on event program
• Company name on sponsors banner at event
• Company name on event page
• Company recognition with logo on tables
• 10 registrations to event & UCF lifetime memberships

Corporate Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

CORPORATE TABLE $1,500
• Recognition on event program
• Company name on sponsors banner at event
• Company name on event page
• Company recognition by name on tables
• 10 registrations to event & UCF lifetime memberships

Individual Ticket
$100

One Individual Ticket to the event

Circle of Friends
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets


8 registrations to event & UCF lifetime memberships (Not for corporate sponsorships)

