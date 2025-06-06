UCF Knightraas Sponsorship Donations 2025-2026

Bronze
$100

Knightraas merchandise products received Sponsor logo presented on KR instagram
Silver
$250

Knightraas merchandise products received Sponsor logo presented on KR instagram Sponsor mentioned in theme video (shown to all audiences)
Gold
$500

Knightraas merchandise products received Sponsor logo presented on KR instagram Sponsor mentioned in theme video (shown to all audiences) Sponsor logo printed on all promotional products
Platinum
$1,000

4x Knightraas merchandise products received Sponsor logo presented on KR instagram Sponsor mentioned in theme video (shown to all audiences) Sponsor logo printed on all promotional products Larger sponsor logo in prime location
Diamond
$2,000

6x Knightraas merchandise products received Sponsor logo presented on KR Instagram Sponsor mentioned in theme video (shown to all audiences) Sponsor logo printed on all promotional products Largest sponsor logo in premium location Dedicated thank-you segment and Personalized shoutout on social media Opportunity to set up a booth or table at the annual KnightRaas showcase event

