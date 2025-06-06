UCF Knightraas Sponsorship Donations 2025-2026

Knightraas merchandise products received
Silver
$250
Knightraas merchandise products received
Sponsor logo presented on KR instagram
Sponsor mentioned in theme video (shown to all audiences)
Gold
$500
Knightraas merchandise products received
Sponsor logo presented on KR instagram
Sponsor mentioned in theme video (shown to all audiences)
Sponsor logo printed on all promotional products
Platinum
$1,000
4x Knightraas merchandise products received
Sponsor logo presented on KR instagram
Sponsor mentioned in theme video (shown to all audiences)
Sponsor logo printed on all promotional products
Larger sponsor logo in prime location
Diamond
$2,000
6x Knightraas merchandise products received
Sponsor logo presented on KR Instagram
Sponsor mentioned in theme video (shown to all audiences)
Sponsor logo printed on all promotional products
Largest sponsor logo in premium location
Dedicated thank-you segment and Personalized shoutout on social media
Opportunity to set up a booth or table at the annual KnightRaas showcase event
