Union County Fatherhood Initiative Coalition Inc

Union County Fatherhood Initiative Coalition Inc

About this event

Support the UCFIC 14th Annual Conference 2026

1075 Morris Ave

Union, NJ 07083, USA

Advertisement - Become a Patron Ad
$150

Show your support for UCFIC by having your name or family name listed in our printed commemorative ad journal as a proud supporter of our mission to empower young fathers.

Advertisement - Make An Impact Ad
$250

¼-page ad in our printed commemorative ad journal.

Advertisement - Support the Movement Ad
$500

Place your company's½page ad in our printed commemorative ad journal and digital ad display

Advertisement - Amplify Your Impact Ad
$1,000

Full-page company ad in our printed commemorative ad journal, reaching all conference attendees. Your ad will also be featured in our digital ad display throughout the event. ensuring visibility among our engaged audience. Additionally, your company logo will be included on the UCFIC website, recognizing your commitment to empowering young fathers and strengthening communities.

Advertisement- Showcase Your Company Ad
$1,500

SA full-page ad is in the centerfoldor back cover of the printed commemorative journal. Premiere placement in

our digital ad display throughout the event and receive

a dedicated promotion on our social media platforms.

Your company logo will be featured on the UCFIC

website with a direct link to your site, maximizing your brand's visibility among our engaged audience.

Support a Dad
$50

Your $50 donation provides a father with access to critical resources, including the Fatherhood Digital Resource Center, skill-building workshops, conference attendance, and customized programming to help him grow as a parent and role model

Fatherhood Donor
$100

Show your support with a donation.

Fatherhood Supporter
$250

Show your support with a simple donation.


Logo or family name on the website


Option to include a message "In loving memory" on the "Gifts from the Heart" webpage


Photography Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor photography and videography across all anniversary events.


Photos presented by {company name or logo) on website and emails

Recognition on social media and website

Logo on event signage

Breakfast or Lunch Sponsor
$2,000

Exclusive sponsorship of either the breakfast or lunch.


"Breakfast or Lunch brought to you by <Sponsor Name>'' on event signage and tables

Logo on UCFIC's website

Company name in press release

Logo and company recognition on UCFIC's social media and email marketing campaigns.

Music & Entertainment Sponsor
$2,500

Bring energy to thecelebrationwith musicand entertainment.


"Music and Sound presented by <Sponsor Name>" on DJ and event signage

Logo on UCFIC's website as Music & Entertainment Sponsor

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Support UCFIC's events as a Silver Sponsor, providing impactful visibility.


Select one event to sponsor: Annual Conference or Recognition Dinner

Recognition in social media, website and email marketing

Logo placement in event highlights and program books Logo placement on event signage

VIP invitations for 4 representatives to anniversary events

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Be a proud Gold Sponsor with significant exposure during the year.


Select one event to sponsor: Annual Conference or Recognition Dinner

Recognition in press releases, digital and printed materials, email marketing and social media

Logo placement in event highlights and program books Logo placement on event signage

One table of 10, VIP invitations to events

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Showcase your support as a Platinum Sponsor with high visibility at annual conference.


Recognition in press releases, announcements, and digital materials

Logo placement in event highlights and video presentations

Branding in program books and materials

Logo placement on event signage

VIP invitations for 4 representatives to all events Advertising space in conference and recognition dinner publications

