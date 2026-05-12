Chabad of the Gables, Inc dba Chabad at University of Miami

Offered by

Chabad of the Gables, Inc dba Chabad at University of Miami

About the memberships

UChabad's 25th Anniversary

Shabbat Friend
$25

Renews monthly

Your monthly gift sets a place at our Shabbat table.

Covers candles, challah & supplies for one Friday night dinner.

Campus Builder
$50

No expiration

You're helping us show up — every week, every holiday.

Covers one student's full semester of programming.

Legacy Maker
$125

No expiration

You're writing the next chapter.

Funds one month of Healing Hearts pastoral care at Jackson Memorial.

Founding Circle
$250

No expiration

You're one of 25 people who believe the next 25 years matter as much as the last.

Fully sustains one student's entire Jewish journey. Shabbat, holidays, mentorship, and beyond.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!