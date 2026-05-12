UChabad's 25th Anniversary

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your monthly gift sets a place at our Shabbat table.
Covers candles, challah & supplies for one Friday night dinner.
No expiration
You're helping us show up — every week, every holiday.
Covers one student's full semester of programming.
No expiration
You're writing the next chapter.
Funds one month of Healing Hearts pastoral care at Jackson Memorial.
No expiration
You're one of 25 people who believe the next 25 years matter as much as the last.
Fully sustains one student's entire Jewish journey. Shabbat, holidays, mentorship, and beyond.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!