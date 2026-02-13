UCL YOUTH

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UCL YOUTH

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UCL CricOne Merchandise Store (2026)

New England Tournament Jersey (All age groups) item
New England Tournament Jersey (All age groups)
$35

The jersey kit is to be used during all NEYCL tournaments (All age groups)

The jersey kit consists of:

1. Cap
2. Jersey
3. 1 pair of pants

This jersey must have player call name and number.


Notes: Essential Item for all player participating in NEYCL tournament.


DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.


Training Jersey (All age groups) item
Training Jersey (All age groups)
$35

The jersey kit is to be used during training sessions and UCL in-house tournaments.

The jersey kit consists of:

1. Cap
2. Jersey
3. 1 pair of pants

** This jersey DOES NOT have a number and name of the player.


Notes: Optional Item


DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.

National Tournament Jersey (NERK Travel Team) - All ages item
National Tournament Jersey (NERK Travel Team) - All ages
$35

The jersey kit is to be used during National level tournaments. (Travel team - NERK)

The jersey kit consists of:

1. Cap
2. Jersey
3. 1 pair of pants

This jersey must have player call name and number.


Notes: Essential Item for Travel Team Players


DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.

Pad Covers item
Pad Covers
$10

One pair of dark blue pad covers with a CricOne logo. Needed for all age groups (if kids' pads are White) in NEYCL as well as for NERK Travel Team players


Notes: Essential Item for all players


DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.

CricOne Hoodie (NEYCL Style) - Color item
CricOne Hoodie (NEYCL Style) - Color
$35

NEYCL Style Hoodie to use when playing games (all age groups) on rainy or chilly days of summer. A good item to have in your kit bag for unpredictable New England weather.


Notes: Optional Item


DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.

CricOne Hoodie (NERK Style) item
CricOne Hoodie (NERK Style)
$35

NERK Theme Style Hoodie to use when playing games on rainy or chilly days of summer or when traveling with team to National Tournaments.


Notes: Optional Item


DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.

CricOne UCL Raincoat item
CricOne UCL Raincoat
$25

Lightweight Raincoat for parents or kids.

A must have item in your Kit bag.


Notes: Optional Item


DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.

UCL Kit Bag with wheels item
UCL Kit Bag with wheels
$50

One Kit bag with Wheels and 2 compartments to store bats.


Notes: Optional Item


DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.

Metal Water bottle item
Metal Water bottle
$10

One metal water bottle for kids to carry for games. The team managers will arrange for big gallon water bottles to refill kids' individual water bottles. So, this item will come in handy to buy and carry to all games.


Water Bottle has kid's Player number for ease of identification


Notes: Optional Item


DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.

NEYCL Season (All age groups) Essential Kit item
NEYCL Season (All age groups) Essential Kit
$105
  • 1 NEYCL Team Colored Jersey Set (Contains: Jersey, Cap and Pants)
  • 1 NEYCL Style Colored Hoodie
  • 1 Set of Pad covers
  • 1 CricOne UCL Raincoat
  • 1 Water Bottle

DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.

White Leather Ball item
White Leather Ball
$10

1 White Leather ball

  • 156 gm - This weight is generally used for U13 and U15 games
  • 136 gm - This light-weight ball is generally used for U11 games


DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.

Red Leather Ball item
Red Leather Ball
$10

1 Red Leather ball

  • 156 gm - This weight is generally used for U13 and U15 games
  • 136 gm - This light-weight ball is generally used for U11 games


DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.

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