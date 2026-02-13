UCL CricOne Merchandise Store (2026)

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The jersey kit is to be used during all NEYCL tournaments (All age groups)
The jersey kit consists of:
1. Cap
2. Jersey
3. 1 pair of pants
This jersey must have player call name and number.
Notes: Essential Item for all player participating in NEYCL tournament.
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
The jersey kit is to be used during training sessions and UCL in-house tournaments.
The jersey kit consists of:
1. Cap
2. Jersey
3. 1 pair of pants
** This jersey DOES NOT have a number and name of the player.
Notes: Optional Item
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
The jersey kit is to be used during National level tournaments. (Travel team - NERK)
The jersey kit consists of:
1. Cap
2. Jersey
3. 1 pair of pants
This jersey must have player call name and number.
Notes: Essential Item for Travel Team Players
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
One pair of dark blue pad covers with a CricOne logo. Needed for all age groups (if kids' pads are White) in NEYCL as well as for NERK Travel Team players
Notes: Essential Item for all players
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
NEYCL Style Hoodie to use when playing games (all age groups) on rainy or chilly days of summer. A good item to have in your kit bag for unpredictable New England weather.
Notes: Optional Item
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
NERK Theme Style Hoodie to use when playing games on rainy or chilly days of summer or when traveling with team to National Tournaments.
Notes: Optional Item
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
Lightweight Raincoat for parents or kids.
A must have item in your Kit bag.
Notes: Optional Item
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
One Kit bag with Wheels and 2 compartments to store bats.
Notes: Optional Item
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
One metal water bottle for kids to carry for games. The team managers will arrange for big gallon water bottles to refill kids' individual water bottles. So, this item will come in handy to buy and carry to all games.
Water Bottle has kid's Player number for ease of identification
Notes: Optional Item
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
1 White Leather ball
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
1 Red Leather ball
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
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