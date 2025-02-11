UCL CricOne Merchandise Store

This kit is essential for all the new players joining the club. It includes following:
1. Training Jersey Kit: T-Shirt + Pant + Cap
2. NEYCL Tournament Kit: T-Shirt + Pant + Cap
3. Pad Covers: 1 pair.
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
Training Jersey
$30
The jersey kit is to be used during training sessions and UCL in-house tournaments.
The jersey kit consists of:
1. Cap
2. Jersey
3. 1 pair of pants
** This jersey DOES NOT have a number and name of the player.
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
New England Tournament Jersey
$30
The jersey kit is to be used during NEYCL tournaments.
The jersey kit consists of:
1. Cap
2. Jersey
3. 1 pair of pants
This jersey must have player call name and number.
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
National Tournament Jersey
$30
The jersey kit is to be used during National level tournaments.
The jersey kit consists of:
1. Cap
2. Jersey
3. 1 pair of pants
This jersey must have player call name and number.
DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
Pad Covers
$5
A pair of dark blue pad covers with a Cricone logo.
