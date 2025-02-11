UCL CricOne Merchandise Store

UCL YOUTH

CricOne Player Essential Kit
$65
This kit is essential for all the new players joining the club. It includes following: 1. Training Jersey Kit: T-Shirt + Pant + Cap 2. NEYCL Tournament Kit: T-Shirt + Pant + Cap 3. Pad Covers: 1 pair. DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
Training Jersey item
Training Jersey
$30
The jersey kit is to be used during training sessions and UCL in-house tournaments. The jersey kit consists of: 1. Cap 2. Jersey 3. 1 pair of pants ** This jersey DOES NOT have a number and name of the player. DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
New England Tournament Jersey item
New England Tournament Jersey
$30
The jersey kit is to be used during NEYCL tournaments. The jersey kit consists of: 1. Cap 2. Jersey 3. 1 pair of pants This jersey must have player call name and number. DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
National Tournament Jersey item
National Tournament Jersey
$30
The jersey kit is to be used during National level tournaments. The jersey kit consists of: 1. Cap 2. Jersey 3. 1 pair of pants This jersey must have player call name and number. DISCLAIMER: The final product might look slightly different based on the approved UCL design / sponsorship.
Pad Covers
$5
A pair of dark blue pad covers with a Cricone logo.

