Unity Center Of Divine Love & Light

Offered by

Unity Center Of Divine Love & Light

About this shop

UCNS Virtual Book Store

I AM That I AM item
I AM That I AM item
I AM That I AM
$23

Your spiritual journey meets its perfect daily companion.

$3 of every book sold goes to Unity Center of North Spokane

Books are in stock!

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Unisex T-Shirt XS-XL item
Unisex T-Shirt XS-XL item
Unisex T-Shirt XS-XL
$25

Next Level Apparel CVC T-shrts!

Rep our center in the lovely T's when you are in you're extended community!

A high-quality blend of 60% combed ring-spun cotton and 40% polyester designed for superior comfort and durability. This fabric offers a soft feel and heathered appearance.


4.3-ounce, 60/40 combed ring spun cotton/poly, 32 singles

  • CVC blend
  • Tear-away label
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Unisex T-Shirt XXL item
Unisex T-Shirt XXL item
Unisex T-Shirt XXL
$29

Next Level Apparel CVC T-shrts!

Rep our center in the lovely T's when you are in you're extended community!


A high-quality blend of 60% combed ring-spun cotton and 40% polyester designed for superior comfort and durability. This fabric offers a soft feel and heathered appearance.


4.3-ounce, 60/40 combed ring spun cotton/poly, 32 singles

  • CVC blend
  • Tear-away label
0
Unisex T-Shirt XXXL item
Unisex T-Shirt XXXL item
Unisex T-Shirt XXXL
$32

Next Level Apparel CVC T-shrts!

Rep our center in the lovely T's when you are in you're extended community!


A high-quality blend of 60% combed ring-spun cotton and 40% polyester designed for superior comfort and durability. This fabric offers a soft feel and heathered appearance.


4.3-ounce, 60/40 combed ring spun cotton/poly, 32 singles

  • CVC blend
  • Tear-away label
0
Prayer of Protection Blanket item
Prayer of Protection Blanket
$45

Wrap yourself in prayer with the Unity “Prayer for Protection” Blanket, a comforting embrace infused with spiritual intention. This ultra-soft blanket features a smooth microfiber front and a plush sherpa back, offering warmth and coziness for moments of reflection or rest. An ideal gift for anyone seeking healing, comfort, or extra care, it serves as a tangible reminder of divine love and protection. Perfect for meditation, quiet contemplation, or simply curling up at home, this blanket envelops you in peace and serenity. Its durable, high-quality design ensures lasting comfort, making it a cherished companion for years to come. The iconic “Prayer for Protection” was written in 1940 by Unity minister James Dillet Freeman.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!