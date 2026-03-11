UCNS Virtual Book Store

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Your spiritual journey meets its perfect daily companion.
$3 of every book sold goes to Unity Center of North Spokane
Books are in stock!
Next Level Apparel CVC T-shrts!
Rep our center in the lovely T's when you are in you're extended community!
A high-quality blend of 60% combed ring-spun cotton and 40% polyester designed for superior comfort and durability. This fabric offers a soft feel and heathered appearance.
4.3-ounce, 60/40 combed ring spun cotton/poly, 32 singles
Next Level Apparel CVC T-shrts!
Rep our center in the lovely T's when you are in you're extended community!
A high-quality blend of 60% combed ring-spun cotton and 40% polyester designed for superior comfort and durability. This fabric offers a soft feel and heathered appearance.
4.3-ounce, 60/40 combed ring spun cotton/poly, 32 singles
Next Level Apparel CVC T-shrts!
Rep our center in the lovely T's when you are in you're extended community!
A high-quality blend of 60% combed ring-spun cotton and 40% polyester designed for superior comfort and durability. This fabric offers a soft feel and heathered appearance.
4.3-ounce, 60/40 combed ring spun cotton/poly, 32 singles
Wrap yourself in prayer with the Unity “Prayer for Protection” Blanket, a comforting embrace infused with spiritual intention. This ultra-soft blanket features a smooth microfiber front and a plush sherpa back, offering warmth and coziness for moments of reflection or rest. An ideal gift for anyone seeking healing, comfort, or extra care, it serves as a tangible reminder of divine love and protection. Perfect for meditation, quiet contemplation, or simply curling up at home, this blanket envelops you in peace and serenity. Its durable, high-quality design ensures lasting comfort, making it a cherished companion for years to come. The iconic “Prayer for Protection” was written in 1940 by Unity minister James Dillet Freeman.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!