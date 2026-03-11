UCNS Virtual Book Store

Next Level Apparel CVC T-shrts!

Rep our center in the lovely T's when you are in you're extended community!

A high-quality blend of 60% combed ring-spun cotton and 40% polyester designed for superior comfort and durability. This fabric offers a soft feel and heathered appearance.



4.3-ounce, 60/40 combed ring spun cotton/poly, 32 singles