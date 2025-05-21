UConnectCare's 50th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
Buffalo Bills-themed electric guitar. This item was created and donated by one of our own. Thank you Dana Joy!
One night stay for two at the Hotel at Batavia Downs. Valid Sunday-Thursday. $50 Dinner Credit in Fortune's Restaurant. $25 each in Free Play for you and one guest. Reservations required. Expires 12/30/25. Donated by Batavia Downs.
Football cleat autographed by Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins and a certificate of authenticity. This was donated by the Buffalo Bills to support our cause. Go Bills!
Rolling cooler and folding chair, along with some summer goodies and $25 Batavia's Original gift card. Cooler and chair donated by Independent Health. Gift card donated by Batavia's Original.
This basket includes an autographed photo of Buffalo Bandits Chad Fraser, a large Buffalo Bandits t-shirt and extra large Buffalo Bandits sweatshirt.
Two 18-hole greens fees for Terry Hills Golf Course. Donated by Terry Hills.
Q1200 portable gas grill. Donated by Genesee Lumber.
Two 18-hole greens fees plus a cart for Batavia Country Club. Weekdays only. Donated by Batavia Country Club.
Includes a $25 gift card to The Beauty Lounge, $25 gift card to Meraki Beauty, Amika haircare set, and spa items. Donated by The Beauty Lounge and Meraki Beauty.
Donated by a member of Leadership Orleans.
This basket is designed to enhance your home or work office. Includes colorful pens, crayons, a journal, Buffalo Bills cups, a $25 Visa gift card and a $30 Batavia's Original gift card. Items donated by Toshiba, Eaton Office Supply, and Batavia's Original.
.27 Karat Genuine Aquamarine Ring. 14K white gold. 1/3K diamonds. Valued at $1,600. Donated by Lambert's Design Jewelers.
