UConnectCare's 50th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

430 E Main St, Batavia, NY 14020, USA

Buffalo Bills Guitar item
$100

Buffalo Bills-themed electric guitar. This item was created and donated by one of our own. Thank you Dana Joy!

Batavia Downs Stay & Play Package item
$100

One night stay for two at the Hotel at Batavia Downs. Valid Sunday-Thursday. $50 Dinner Credit in Fortune's Restaurant. $25 each in Free Play for you and one guest. Reservations required. Expires 12/30/25. Donated by Batavia Downs.

Signed Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins Cleat item
$75

Football cleat autographed by Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins and a certificate of authenticity. This was donated by the Buffalo Bills to support our cause. Go Bills!

Summer Camping Set item
$30

Rolling cooler and folding chair, along with some summer goodies and $25 Batavia's Original gift card. Cooler and chair donated by Independent Health. Gift card donated by Batavia's Original.

Buffalo Bandits Gift Basket item
$50

This basket includes an autographed photo of Buffalo Bandits Chad Fraser, a large Buffalo Bandits t-shirt and extra large Buffalo Bandits sweatshirt.

Terry Hills - 2 Rounds of Golf item
$75

Two 18-hole greens fees for Terry Hills Golf Course. Donated by Terry Hills.

Weber Gas Grill Q1200 item
$150

Q1200 portable gas grill. Donated by Genesee Lumber.

Batavia Country Club - 2 Rounds of Golf + Cart item
$75

Two 18-hole greens fees plus a cart for Batavia Country Club. Weekdays only. Donated by Batavia Country Club.

The Beauty Lounge & Meraki Beauty Gift Basket item
$60

Includes a $25 gift card to The Beauty Lounge, $25 gift card to Meraki Beauty, Amika haircare set, and spa items. Donated by The Beauty Lounge and Meraki Beauty.

$300 Gift Card for Bent's Opera House item
$150

Donated by a member of Leadership Orleans.

Office Essentials Gift Basket item
$75

This basket is designed to enhance your home or work office. Includes colorful pens, crayons, a journal, Buffalo Bills cups, a $25 Visa gift card and a $30 Batavia's Original gift card. Items donated by Toshiba, Eaton Office Supply, and Batavia's Original.

Genuine Aquamarine Ring item
$150

.27 Karat Genuine Aquamarine Ring. 14K white gold. 1/3K diamonds. Valued at $1,600. Donated by Lambert's Design Jewelers.

