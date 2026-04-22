Upper Dam Pond Conservation Association

Offered by

Upper Dam Pond Conservation Association

About the memberships

UDPCA - Breezy Lake Sponsorship

Annual Sponsorship
$500

Valid until May 26, 2027

Enjoy Sponsorship perks for the whole year!

Quarterly Sponsorship
$250

Want to give it a try for your peak season? Let's sign you up for a Quarterly Sponsorship!

Monthly Sponsorship
$100

Renews monthly

Interested in sponsoring just one event that fits your business model? - or - Are there a couple times a year when a little additional marketing will help your business grow? Our Monthly membership option is the one for you!

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