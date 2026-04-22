UDPCA - Breezy Lake Sponsorship

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About the memberships
Valid until May 26, 2027
Enjoy Sponsorship perks for the whole year!
Want to give it a try for your peak season? Let's sign you up for a Quarterly Sponsorship!
Renews monthly
Interested in sponsoring just one event that fits your business model? - or - Are there a couple times a year when a little additional marketing will help your business grow? Our Monthly membership option is the one for you!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!