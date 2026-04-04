UEO Pearls in the Park, Oriole Park at Camden Yards 2026

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About this event
Baltimore, MD 21201, USA
⚾ Guests will enjoy a lively baseball game alongside family, friends, and supporters.
🎶 Beginning at 5:30 PM, the Legends and Picnic area inside the park will feature music by DJ Heat, local vendors, and an exciting pre-game celebration.
✨ Plus, enjoy other entertainment throughout the night, adding to the festive atmosphere.
📸 Capture special photo moments in pink and green.
🌸 A celebration of community, culture, and connection.
PLEASE NOTE: ALL TICKET SALES ARE FINAL AND NONREFUNDABLE.
$
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