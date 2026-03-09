American Society of Civil Engineers Miami-Dade Branch

Hosted by

American Society of Civil Engineers Miami-Dade Branch

About this event

UESI - Bay Harbor Islands 9th Annual CIP Presentation

1000 Kane Concourse

Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154, USA

ASCE Member Standard Admission
$60
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Non-ASCE Member Admission
$65

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Government
$55

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Student Admission
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Gold Sponsorship
$800

Recognition at the event, company logo featured throughout, and six (6) tickets.

Silver Sponsorship
$600

Recognition at the event, company logo featured throughout, and four (4) tickets.

Bronze Sponsorship
$400

Recognition at the event, company logo featured throughout, and two (2) tickets.

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