Hosted by

The Temple Of Deliverance

About this event

UFG 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

3100 Glendale Ave

Toledo, OH 43614, USA

Platinum Partner
$5,000

Our premium sponsorship tier designed for maximum visibility and impact throughout the conference.Benefits Include:

  • Premium Vendor Space: Prime location vendor table in high-traffic area [If desired]
  • VIP Sneaker Ball Table: Reserved premium table for 8 representatives at the Sneaker Ball gala
  • Event Access: 8 all-access passes to all conference events (includes workshops, keynotes, networking sessions)
  • Print Recognition: Full-page color advertisement on inside front cover or back cover of conference booklet
  • Digital Presence: Company logo with hyperlink prominently displayed on conference website homepage
  • Social Media: 6 dedicated posts across all social platforms + featured in all promotional videos
  • Conference Swag: Premium branded item included in all attendee conference bags
  • Speaking Opportunity: 10-minute speaking slot during one conference session
  • Logo Placement: On designated conference signage
  • Email Marketing: Featured in 3 promotional emails to all registered attendees
Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Exceptional visibility with comprehensive benefits for organizations looking to make a significant impact. Benefits Include:

  • Vendor Space: Vendor table in high-traffic area [If desired]
  • Sneaker Ball Access: Reserved table for 6 representatives at the Sneaker Ball
  • Event Access: 6 all-access conference passes
  • Print Recognition: Full-page color advertisement in conference booklet
  • Digital Presence: Company logo with hyperlink on conference website sponsors page
  • Social Media: 4 dedicated posts across all social platforms
  • Conference Swag: Medium-tier branded item in all attendee conference bags
  • Logo Placement: On designated conference signage
  • Email Marketing: Featured in 2 promotional emails to all registered attendees
  • Panel Participation: Opportunity to nominate a representative for a panel discussion
Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Strong visibility package perfect for small to medium-sized businesses looking to establish presence. Benefits Include:

  • Vendor Space: 6'x6' booth in standard location
  • Sneaker Ball Access: 4 tickets to the Sneaker Ball with reserved seating
  • Event Access: 4 all-access conference passes
  • Print Recognition: Half-page color advertisement in conference booklet
  • Digital Presence: Company logo on conference website sponsors section
  • Social Media: 2 dedicated posts across all social platforms
  • Conference Swag: Small branded item in all attendee conference bags
  • Logo Placement: On conference signage
  • Email Recognition: Logo included in 1 promotional email to all registered attendees
Bronze Sponsor
$750

Entry-level package offering key benefits for businesses with smaller budgets seeking valuable exposure. Benefits Include:

  • Sneaker Ball Access: 2 tickets to the Sneaker Ball
  • Event Access: 2 all-access conference passes
  • Print Recognition: Quarter-page advertisement in conference booklet
  • Digital Presence: Company name listed on conference website
  • Social Media: 1 mention in group sponsor appreciation post
  • Conference Swag: Marketing material (brochure/flyer) in all attendee conference bags
  • Logo Placement: Listed on sponsor acknowledgment signage
Community Partner
$350

Designed for non-profits, community organizations, and small local businesses. Benefits Include:

  • Sneaker Ball Access: 1 ticket to the Sneaker Ball
  • Event Access: 1 all-access conference pass
  • Print Recognition: Business card-sized advertisement in conference booklet
  • Digital Presence: Organization name listed on conference website
  • Social Media: Mentioned in collective sponsor appreciation post
  • Logo Placement: Listed on community partner section of sponsor board
Friend of the Conference
$150

Suitable for individuals or micro-businesses looking to support the event. Benefits Include:

  • Event Access: 1 VIP all-access conference pass
  • Print Recognition: Name listed in the supporters section of the conference booklet
  • Digital Recognition: Name listed on website supporters page
  • Conference Swag: Special "Friend of the Conference" ribbon for name badge

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!