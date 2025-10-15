UFG 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Our premium sponsorship tier designed for maximum visibility and impact throughout the conference.Benefits Include:

Premium Vendor Space: Prime location vendor table in high-traffic area [If desired]

VIP Sneaker Ball Table: Reserved premium table for 8 representatives at the Sneaker Ball gala

Event Access: 8 all-access passes to all conference events (includes workshops, keynotes, networking sessions)

Print Recognition: Full-page color advertisement on inside front cover or back cover of conference booklet

Digital Presence: Company logo with hyperlink prominently displayed on conference website homepage

Social Media: 6 dedicated posts across all social platforms + featured in all promotional videos

Conference Swag: Premium branded item included in all attendee conference bags

Speaking Opportunity: 10-minute speaking slot during one conference session

Logo Placement: On designated conference signage