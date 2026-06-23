red and yellow crane near building during sunset
Ugandan Link

Hosted by

Ugandan Link

About this event

UG Link Summer 26 (Kings Dominion Amusement & Water Park)

16000 Theme Park Way

Doswell, VA 23047, USA

General Admission
$100

What’s Included in the Ticket:

  • 🎟️ Park Admission: One single-day admission ticket to Kings Dominion (purchased upfront—no waiting in ticket lines).
  • 🚐 Round-Trip Transportation: Safe transport from local commuter lots in a spacious, rented passenger van.
  • All Travel Fees: Covers all rental vehicle costs, gas, toll roads, and park parking fees.
  • 🥤 Road Trip Refreshments: Complimentary small snacks and beverages provided for the drive there and back.
  • Chaperone & Liability Protection: Dedicated coordination to ensure a safe, organized, and supervised group experience.
Sibling Bundle
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

What’s Included in the Ticket:

  • 🎟️ Park Admission: One single-day admission ticket to Kings Dominion (purchased upfront—no waiting in ticket lines).
  • 🚐 Round-Trip Transportation: Safe transport from local commuter lots in a spacious, rented passenger van.
  • All Travel Fees: Covers all rental vehicle costs, gas, toll roads, and park parking fees.
  • 🥤 Road Trip Refreshments: Complimentary small snacks and beverages provided for the drive there and back.
  • Chaperone & Liability Protection: Dedicated coordination to ensure a safe, organized, and supervised group experience.
Add a donation for Ugandan Link

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!