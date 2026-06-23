UG Link Summer 26 (Kings Dominion Amusement & Water Park)

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
What’s Included in the Ticket:
- 🎟️ Park Admission: One single-day admission ticket to Kings Dominion (purchased upfront—no waiting in ticket lines).
- 🚐 Round-Trip Transportation: Safe transport from local commuter lots in a spacious, rented passenger van.
- ⛽ All Travel Fees: Covers all rental vehicle costs, gas, toll roads, and park parking fees.
- 🥤 Road Trip Refreshments: Complimentary small snacks and beverages provided for the drive there and back.
- Chaperone & Liability Protection: Dedicated coordination to ensure a safe, organized, and supervised group experience.
What’s Included in the Ticket:
- 🎟️ Park Admission: One single-day admission ticket to Kings Dominion (purchased upfront—no waiting in ticket lines).
- 🚐 Round-Trip Transportation: Safe transport from local commuter lots in a spacious, rented passenger van.
- ⛽ All Travel Fees: Covers all rental vehicle costs, gas, toll roads, and park parking fees.
- 🥤 Road Trip Refreshments: Complimentary small snacks and beverages provided for the drive there and back.
- Chaperone & Liability Protection: Dedicated coordination to ensure a safe, organized, and supervised group experience.