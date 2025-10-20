Divine Concept Group

Uganda School Building Project Donors

Pre-Order: 12 Tribes Legacy DIGITAL Souvenir Journal
$25

Capture the memories and meaning of this powerful event with our beautifully designed Souvenir Journal, filled with highlights, honoree features, photos, Random Legacy Moments from event guests, and acknowledgments.

📘 Digital Edition – $25
Receive a downloadable version of the journal, perfect for viewing on your device or sharing with friends and family.

🗓️ All journals will be available for digital access by Christmas Eve (December 24th) – just in time for a heartfelt gift or personal reflection.

Pre-order now and preserve the legacy!

Pre-Order: 12 Tribes Legacy PRINTED Souvenir Journal
$55

Capture the memories and meaning of this powerful event with our beautifully designed Souvenir Journal, filled with highlights, honoree features, photos, and acknowledgments.

📕 Printed Edition – $55
Receive a high-quality, professionally printed keepsake delivered to your doorstep.

🗓️ All journals will be shipped in time for Christmas Eve (December 24th) – just in time for a heartfelt gift or personal reflection.

Pre-order now and preserve the legacy!

Global IMPACT T-Shirt Fundraiser
$30

Black -This T-shirt helped build a classroom for children in Byumba Village, Uganda.
Donors who support The DCG Global IMPACT T-Shirt Fundraiser will receive a tax-deductible receipt for their contribution, minus the base cost of the shirt, as the value of goods and services cannot be claimed on taxes. T-shirt orders will be fulfilled in November. Shipping is additional- see shipping ticket.

Shipping & Handling - for T-shirt orders requiring mailing
$7

Shipping per shirt ordered.
Legacy Wall Honors - $300
$300

This tax-deductible donation fully

BONUS RECOGNITION FOR LEGACY WALL DONORS
As a thank-you for your generous gift, Legacy Wall sponsors will receive:

🏫 Name Recognition – Your name, organization, or group name will be proudly displayed on the building Legacy Wall in Uganda as a lasting tribute to your impact.
📜 Personalized Certificate of Sponsorship – A beautifully designed certificate suitable for framing to commemorate your contribution.


Custom donation amounts can be entered during checkout.

Share Your Legacy Moment ✨
Free

Share Your Legacy Moment

For 12 Tribes participants and attendees of the event.


Submit your write-up by pasting your Legacy statement in the response field for the Legacy Moment question upon checkout.


Help us celebrate lives of purpose, impact, and inspiration!

We invite you to share a Legacy Moment—a short reflection honoring someone who has left a meaningful mark in your life or community. Your submission may be selected for publication in our Souvenir Journal or featured on our social media platforms as part of the 12 Tribes of Israel Brotherhood Challenge & Legacy Wall Campaign.

📝 What is a Legacy Moment?

A Legacy Moment is a brief, heartfelt reflection that:

  • Honors someone who has inspired you or made a lasting difference
  • Shares a powerful memory, value, or lesson passed on
  • Celebrates the spirit of giving, service, faith, or leadership

📏 Guidelines:

  • 100–150 words maximum
  • Should be original, respectful, and meaningful
  • May be written in honor, in memory, or in celebration of someone’s life or legacy
  • You may include your name and relationship to the person (optional)

📣 Selected Legacy Moments:

  • Random submissions will be featured in our printed Souvenir Journal at the event
  • Others may be shared on our social media platforms leading up to and following the event

📅 Submission Deadline: November 15, 2025

🔗 Submit Your Legacy Moment Today!

Use the form below or scan the QR code at the event to submit your reflection.

Let your words help build a wall of legacy that will uplift, inspire, and remind us all of the power of a life well lived.

