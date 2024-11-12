Ugly Sweater 5K Run & Walk

- Company name listed on t-shirts and website
- 1 complimentary race entry
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
- Logo on race-day signage and t-shirts
- Mention in event announcements
- 2 complimentary race entries
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
- Logo placement on t-shirts and event materials
- Recognition on social media and website
- 5 complimentary race entries
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
- Prominent logo placement on event banners, t-shirts, and marketing materials
- Special recognition during opening and closing ceremonies
- 10 complimentary race entries
- Sponsor table at event to promote your business
Title Sponsor
$10,000
- Sponsor opportunity to speak at event
- Title sponsor recognition in broadcast and print media interviews and advertising
- Title sponsor logo added to event logo
- 20 complimentary race entries
- Sponsor table at event to promote your business
