Ugly Sweater 5K Run & Walk

Bronze Sponsor
$500
- Company name listed on t-shirts and website - 1 complimentary race entry
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
- Logo on race-day signage and t-shirts - Mention in event announcements - 2 complimentary race entries
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
- Logo placement on t-shirts and event materials - Recognition on social media and website - 5 complimentary race entries
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
- Prominent logo placement on event banners, t-shirts, and marketing materials - Special recognition during opening and closing ceremonies - 10 complimentary race entries - Sponsor table at event to promote your business
Title Sponsor
$10,000
- Sponsor opportunity to speak at event - Title sponsor recognition in broadcast and print media interviews and advertising - Title sponsor logo added to event logo - 20 complimentary race entries - Sponsor table at event to promote your business
