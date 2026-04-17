UHD Family Fun Day 2026

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About this event
Important Note:
The ticket cost supports our community and UHD United Hmong with Disabilities' programs and services. You will receive a receipt for your contribution and/or for any additional donations.
Ticket purchase grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, activities, and (x1) Bingo card.
If you chose additional Bingo Card ticket, you will select one bundle of 3 tickets.
Bingo Tickets:
If you chose additional Bingo Card ticket, you will select one bundle of 5 tickets.
Bingo Tickets:
If you chose additional Bingo Card ticket, you will select one bundle of 15 tickets.
Bingo Tickets:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!