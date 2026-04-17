United Hmong with Disabilities (UHD)

Hosted by

United Hmong with Disabilities (UHD)

About this event

UHD Family Fun Day 2026

1079 Rice St

St Paul, MN 55117, USA

Pre-Registration Ticket
$5
Available until Jun 13

Important Note:
The ticket cost supports our community and UHD United Hmong with Disabilities' programs and services. You will receive a receipt for your contribution and/or for any additional donations.


Ticket purchase grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, activities, and (x1) Bingo card.

Add-On Options (Optional) - Bingo Card (3 for $5 )
$5

If you chose additional Bingo Card ticket, you will select one bundle of 3 tickets.


Bingo Tickets:

  • 3 for $5 
  • 5 for $7
  • 15 for $10
Add-On Options (Optional) - Bingo Card (5 for $7 )
$7

If you chose additional Bingo Card ticket, you will select one bundle of 5 tickets.


Bingo Tickets:

  • 5 for $7
Add-On Options (Optional) - Bingo Card (15 for $10)
$10

If you chose additional Bingo Card ticket, you will select one bundle of 15 tickets.


Bingo Tickets:

  • 15 for $10
Add a donation for United Hmong with Disabilities (UHD)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!