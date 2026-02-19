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UHigh Baseball

About this event

Sales closed

UHigh Baseball's Silent Auction

UHigh SUPER Fan Basket item
UHigh SUPER Fan Basket
$125

Starting bid

BASKET VALUE = $350

  • UHIGH Athletics Family (up to 6) Season Pass for 2026-27
  • Stadium Seat
  • Uhigh Quarter Zip
  • Uhigh Hoodie
  • Uhigh Tumbler
  • Uhigh Scarf & Hat
  • Uhigh Baseball Hat
Spring Sports Essentials Basket
$140

Starting bid

Basket Value = $400

*2 Oversized Heated Folding Chairs with Battery Packs

*2 Heated Blankets - Electric Heated Throw Shawls

*Rechargeable Handwarmers

*Quilted Tote Bag

*Baseball Tumbler

*Windproof Travel Umbrella

*Hooded Rain Poncho 


Sizzlin' Summer Starter Pack
$300

Starting bid

Basket Value = $825

*Yeti M20 Backpack Soft Cooler

*Blackstone 17 inch Griddle w/ propane tank

*Blackstone Deluxe 6 piece Grilling set

*Blackstone Smash Burger Kit

*Blackstone Cleaning Kit

*’Driven to Detail’ car detailing gift certificate

*$50 Meat Shop gift card

*Portable Speaker

*40oz Owala Tumbler

*Beach Towels


ON THE GO! Fuel, Food, & Fun! Basket item
ON THE GO! Fuel, Food, & Fun! Basket
$150

Starting bid

Basket Value = $450

*$295 dollars in various gift cards for FOOD, FUEL & FUN 

*Igloo 28 can cooler

*Owala bottle

*Camelback bottle

*Quick dry towel

*2 packs of toe/body/hand warmers

Stretch, Soothe & Sip Basket
$250

Starting bid

Basket Value = $600

*Yoga Lab Private Class for up to 25 People ($200)

*60min massage from Bluevine Massage Therapy & Holistic Health ($100)

* Lululemon 20L Tote Bag in Dusk

* Bluevine Bath Salts 

* Yoga Lab Socks

* Lab Coffee Tote Bag & $50 Gift Card

* Assorted Wellness Supplies


Full Court Frenzy: Illinois Edition Basket
$160

Starting bid

Basket Value = $430

-4 Univ of Illinois Tickets vs Oregon: Section 216 Row 2. ($350)

-Best highschool gyms in Illinois Book ($30)

-Univ of Illinois T-Shirt ($30)

-Illinois State Univ T-Shirt ($20)

The Griswold Glow Bundle
$450

Starting bid

Basket Value = $1,150 value

-$1,000 credit to BNI Seasonal Lighting

-Christmas Wreath

-Scarf

-Candleholder

-Christmas trinkets

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