UHigh Baseball's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
BASKET VALUE = $350
Starting bid
Basket Value = $400
*2 Oversized Heated Folding Chairs with Battery Packs
*2 Heated Blankets - Electric Heated Throw Shawls
*Rechargeable Handwarmers
*Quilted Tote Bag
*Baseball Tumbler
*Windproof Travel Umbrella
*Hooded Rain Poncho
Starting bid
Basket Value = $825
*Yeti M20 Backpack Soft Cooler
*Blackstone 17 inch Griddle w/ propane tank
*Blackstone Deluxe 6 piece Grilling set
*Blackstone Smash Burger Kit
*Blackstone Cleaning Kit
*’Driven to Detail’ car detailing gift certificate
*$50 Meat Shop gift card
*Portable Speaker
*40oz Owala Tumbler
*Beach Towels
Starting bid
Basket Value = $450
*$295 dollars in various gift cards for FOOD, FUEL & FUN
*Igloo 28 can cooler
*Owala bottle
*Camelback bottle
*Quick dry towel
*2 packs of toe/body/hand warmers
Starting bid
Basket Value = $600
*Yoga Lab Private Class for up to 25 People ($200)
*60min massage from Bluevine Massage Therapy & Holistic Health ($100)
* Lululemon 20L Tote Bag in Dusk
* Bluevine Bath Salts
* Yoga Lab Socks
* Lab Coffee Tote Bag & $50 Gift Card
* Assorted Wellness Supplies
Starting bid
Basket Value = $430
-4 Univ of Illinois Tickets vs Oregon: Section 216 Row 2. ($350)
-Best highschool gyms in Illinois Book ($30)
-Univ of Illinois T-Shirt ($30)
-Illinois State Univ T-Shirt ($20)
Starting bid
Basket Value = $1,150 value
-$1,000 credit to BNI Seasonal Lighting
-Christmas Wreath
-Scarf
-Candleholder
-Christmas trinkets
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