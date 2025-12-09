UHP Holiday Donations With an Impact - A Win for YOU and South FL Communities!

Join Stacy and Arely of Urban Health Partnerships for a fun, hands-on evening at the Urban Farming Institute in Oakland Park, FL! Perfect for a group outing, this 1.5-hour experience (5–7 PM) offers a blend of education, nature, and fresh flavors. Your group will enjoy: 🌱 A guided tour of the garden and urban farm 🥕 A class on growing fruits and vegetables in Florida 🍹 A mocktail-making workshop featuring herbal mixology 🌿 A selection of fresh herbs to take home. Held at UFI (1101 NE 40th Ct, Oakland Park, FL)—a nonprofit dedicated to sustainable food and community learning—this event is ideal for friends, families, or team gatherings. Valid for up to 10 guests. Must be redeemed between February 15 and April 15, due to seasonal availability. Date to be coordinated in advance, event will take place from 5-7 pm.





Your donation supports UHP’s mission, and this item is offered as a thank-you gift in appreciation of your contribution.