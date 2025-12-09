UHP Holiday Donations With an Impact - A Win for YOU and South FL Communities!

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Description: Cubic Zirconia Crown Necklace In Sterling Silver
Weight (g): 2.817 Length (in): 18"
Width (in): .04" Height (in): .04"
Your donation supports UHP’s mission, and this item is offered as a thank-you gift in appreciation of your contribution.
$
Description: Cubic Zirconia Heart Design Crown Ring Open Design Ring In Sterling Silver.
Weight (g): 2.081 Length (in): .81"
Width (in): .12" Height (in): .06"
Your donation supports UHP’s mission, and this item is offered as a thank-you gift in appreciation of your contribution.
$
Description: Cubic Zirconia Heart Dangle Red Beaded Bracelet In Gold Over Sterling Silver.
Weight (g): 2.081 Length (in): 7"
Width (in): .18"
Height (in): .18"
Your donation supports UHP’s mission, and this item is offered as a thank-you gift in appreciation of your contribution.
$
Description: Cubic Zirconia Crown & Heart Cuff Bangle Over Sterling Silver
Weight (g): 2.081 Length (in): 5.5"
Width (in): .06"
Height (in): .06"
Your donation supports UHP’s mission, and this item is offered as a thank-you gift in appreciation of your contribution.
$
Join Stacy and Arely of Urban Health Partnerships for a fun, hands-on evening at the Urban Farming Institute in Oakland Park, FL! Perfect for a group outing, this 1.5-hour experience (5–7 PM) offers a blend of education, nature, and fresh flavors. Your group will enjoy: 🌱 A guided tour of the garden and urban farm 🥕 A class on growing fruits and vegetables in Florida 🍹 A mocktail-making workshop featuring herbal mixology 🌿 A selection of fresh herbs to take home. Held at UFI (1101 NE 40th Ct, Oakland Park, FL)—a nonprofit dedicated to sustainable food and community learning—this event is ideal for friends, families, or team gatherings. Valid for up to 10 guests. Must be redeemed between February 15 and April 15, due to seasonal availability. Date to be coordinated in advance, event will take place from 5-7 pm.
Your donation supports UHP’s mission, and this item is offered as a thank-you gift in appreciation of your contribution.
$
Gather your friends, coworkers, or family for an unforgettable outing at TopGolf Doral! Perfect for celebrations, team outings, or just a good time with your crew! This package includes:
2 hours of gameplay for up to 12 people
Appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages
A $650 value experience filled with fun, food, and friendly competition.
Gratuity not included. Must be redeemed by 6/5/2026. Certificate can be redeemed at the TopGolf Doral location only. 11850 NW 22nd St, Doral, FL 33182.
Your donation supports UHP’s mission, and this item is offered as a thank-you gift in appreciation of your contribution.
$
1-Hour Private Yoga Session with Teara Jackson – For Up to 3 People
Relax, recharge, and reconnect in a customized 1-hour yoga session with Teara Jackson, an experienced and intuitive instructor. This private session is tailored to your needs and welcomes up to three participants—ideal for friends, couples, or small groups.
Teara will travel to your chosen location anywhere in Miami-Dade or Broward County, making it a convenient and restorative experience close to home.
🧘 Session must be redeemed starting Feb 15, 2026-July 15, 2026. Blackout dates may apply (e.g., major holidays). Scheduling subject to instructor availability.
Your donation supports UHP’s mission, and this item is offered as a thank-you gift in appreciation of your contribution.
$
2-Night Stay [Studio or 1-Bedroom Suite] at Club Wyndham Sea Gardens in Pompano Beach, FL (615 N Ocean Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062)
Treat yourself to a relaxing South Florida getaway with a 2-night stay at the beautiful Club Wyndham Sea Gardens in Pompano Beach!
Enjoy beach access just steps away, lush garden surroundings, and a choice between a Studio or 1-Bedroom Suite—perfect for a peaceful retreat or romantic escape. Suites include a kitchenette or full kitchen, and many offer private balconies and whirlpool tubs for added comfort.
🛏️ Accommodates up to 4 guests
🌴 On-site amenities include 3 pools, 2 hot tubs, a spa, fitness center, game room, tennis courts, and more
🎰 Close to Hard Rock Casino, Sawgrass Mills, Las Olas shopping, and Ft. Lauderdale attractions
Valid for any available dates in 2026. Some blackout dates may apply. Must be booked in advance. Travel must be completed within the 2026 calendar year.
Don’t miss your chance to experience the best of the Gold Coast in comfort and style!
Your donation supports UHP’s mission, and this item is offered as a thank-you gift in appreciation of your contribution.
$
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