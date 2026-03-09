Unionville Sports Council

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Unionville Sports Council

About this raffle

Win a UHS Parking Spot for the 26-27 School Year

One (1) chance of winning
$100

A winner will be randomly selected from all entries. The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning—there is no limit to the number of tickets you can buy!

Three (3) chances of winning
$275
This includes 3 tickets

MOST POPULAR: Pack of 3 tickets! A winner will be randomly selected from all entries. The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning—there is no limit to the number of tickets you can buy!

Six (6) chances of winning
$500
This includes 6 tickets

BEST VALUE: Pack of 6 tickets! A winner will be randomly selected from all entries. The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning—there is no limit to the number of tickets you can buy!

Ten (10) chances of winning
$800
This includes 10 tickets

INCREASE YOUR CHANCES: Pack of 10 tickets! A winner will be randomly selected from all entries. The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning—there is no limit to the number of tickets you can buy!

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