Win a UHS Parking Spot for the 26-27 School Year

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About this raffle
A winner will be randomly selected from all entries. The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning—there is no limit to the number of tickets you can buy!
MOST POPULAR: Pack of 3 tickets! A winner will be randomly selected from all entries. The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning—there is no limit to the number of tickets you can buy!
BEST VALUE: Pack of 6 tickets! A winner will be randomly selected from all entries. The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning—there is no limit to the number of tickets you can buy!
INCREASE YOUR CHANCES: Pack of 10 tickets! A winner will be randomly selected from all entries. The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning—there is no limit to the number of tickets you can buy!
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