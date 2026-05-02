Ujamaa Fest 2026

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$600.00 Prime Vendor- Tent may NOT exceed 20x20, MUST be weighted and not staked. Honorable mentions throughout event as Prime Vendor. Includes 2 tables and 2 chairs.
Tent may NOT exceed 10x10 and must be Weighted. Stakes are not permitted. Setup begins at 8am.
$200.00 - Food Truck Only- (Must Provide copy of Food Permit and copy of limited liability insurance). Must have permit from Suffolk County Department of Health. Must arrive by 10am.
Tent may NOT exceed 10x10 and must be Weighted. Stakes are not permitted. (Proof of 501c3/501c4 Status required). Setup begins at 8am.
$25.00 - Youth Entrepreneur Under 18 years of age (Must Be Present). Tent may NOT exceed 10x10 and must be Weighted not Staked. Setup begins at 8am.
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