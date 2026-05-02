Empact Inc.

Hosted by

Empact Inc.

About this event

Ujamaa Fest 2026

40 Station Dr

Wyandanch, NY 11798, USA

Prime Vendor
$600

$600.00 Prime Vendor- Tent may NOT exceed 20x20, MUST be weighted and not staked. Honorable mentions throughout event as Prime Vendor. Includes 2 tables and 2 chairs.

Standard Vendor
$175

Tent may NOT exceed 10x10 and must be Weighted. Stakes are not permitted. Setup begins at 8am.

Food Truck ONLY
$200

$200.00 - Food Truck Only- (Must Provide copy of Food Permit and copy of limited liability insurance). Must have permit from Suffolk County Department of Health. Must arrive by 10am.

Community Resource/Organization
$50

Tent may NOT exceed 10x10 and must be Weighted. Stakes are not permitted. (Proof of 501c3/501c4 Status required). Setup begins at 8am.

Kidpreneur / Youth Entrepreneur
$25

$25.00 - Youth Entrepreneur Under 18 years of age (Must Be Present). Tent may NOT exceed 10x10 and must be Weighted not Staked. Setup begins at 8am.

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