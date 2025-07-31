International Girls Academy A Nj Nonprofit Corporation
About this event
UJAMMA TEA PARTY
General Admission
$25
Tickets are Non-Refundable: All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. Your purchase directly supports the International Girls Academy programs and operations—thank you for making a difference!
Media Release: By purchasing a ticket and attending this event, you consent to being photographed, filmed, and/or otherwise recorded. The International Girls Academy reserves the right to use any media captured at the event for promotional, educational, or other organizational purposes.
Community Commitment: By participating in this event, you play an important role in supporting girls’ empowerment and community development.
We look forward to sharing this unforgettable experience with you!
Tickets are Non-Refundable: All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. Your purchase directly supports the International Girls Academy programs and operations—thank you for making a difference!
Media Release: By purchasing a ticket and attending this event, you consent to being photographed, filmed, and/or otherwise recorded. The International Girls Academy reserves the right to use any media captured at the event for promotional, educational, or other organizational purposes.
Community Commitment: By participating in this event, you play an important role in supporting girls’ empowerment and community development.
We look forward to sharing this unforgettable experience with you!
Add a donation for International Girls Academy A Nj Nonprofit Corporation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!