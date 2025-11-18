Ujima Maternity Network's Memberships 2026

Offered by
Valid for one year
Friends & Family Membership:
This membership is perfect for supporters, family members, and previous clients who want to stay connected and actively support the Ujima mission. Members contribute to the transformation of maternal healthcare while enjoying access to updates, invitations to exclusive events, and opportunities to be part of a community united for a cause. Your membership helps sustain our outreach programs and advocacy efforts to create brighter futures for families in Arkansas. Show your support for maternal health equity by joining our movement! This membership keeps you engaged with our mission, helping us provide outreach and advocacy for mothers in need.
BIPOC Doula Influencer Membership: $35/year
-Stay Connected Without the Full Client Load
Perfect for doulas taking fewer than 9 clients a year who still want to stay rooted in the birth community.
-Influence Maternal Health Without Burnout
Use your voice, presence, and platform to advocate for Black maternal health—even if you’re not in high-volume practice.
-Monthly Community + Peer Support
Tap into a consistent circle of doulas for collaboration, case discussion, mentorship, and emotional support.
-First Access to Workshops + Conferences
Be first in line for Ujima trainings, special events, and professional development opportunities.
-Build Your Brand & Community Presence
Stay visible, active, and connected as a maternal health advocate—positioning yourself as a trusted community resource.
-Perfect for Multi-Passionate Doulas
Ideal for doulas who are educators, content creators, nurses, students, or moms—anyone wanting to stay engaged at a sustainable pace.
-Support the Mission, Expand the Movement
Your membership helps strengthen Ujima’s work in improving maternal health outcomes statewide.
Active Doula Membership:
This membership is designed specifically for BIPOC doulas who are actively supporting clients throughout most of the year and are fully engaged in birth work. It’s ideal for experienced doulas who are looking to grow their practices, expand their visibility, and access meaningful support and resources.
Active Doula Members are featured as top recommended providers on the Ujima Maternity Network website. This includes a professional listing with a direct hyperlink to your services, making it easy for families to find and connect with you when seeking doula care.
Active Doula Membership: One of the most valuable benefits of this membership is year-round access to Ujima’s Doula Scholarship Program for your clients. Unlike other membership tiers with limited enrollment periods, Active Doula Members can offer eligible clients scholarship opportunities at any time during the year.
Your membership also includes:
This membership tier ensures that you’re fully supported in your practice while also giving your clients increased access to financial support for doula care. It’s the ideal option for doulas who are consistently working and ready to grow within a statewide community of like-minded birth workers.
Community Partner Sponsor:
This membership is designed for businesses and organizations passionate about supporting maternal health equity. Partners gain exposure through listings on the Ujima Maternity Network website, periodic social media highlights, and recognition at our annual conference. By aligning with Ujima, your organization shows its dedication to improving maternal outcomes while also benefiting from increased visibility and networking opportunities. Elevate your organization’s impact by supporting maternal health equity. As a community partner, your business will gain visibility and recognition while contributing to meaningful change for mothers and families in Arkansas.
Community Partner/Sponsor Membership:
This membership is designed for businesses and organizations passionate about supporting maternal health equity. Valued Partners receive enhanced recognition on our website, more frequent social media features, and acknowledgment during select conference communications. By aligning with Ujima, your organization shows its dedication to improving maternal outcomes while also benefiting from increased visibility and networking opportunities. Elevate your organization’s impact by supporting maternal health equity. As a community partner, your business will gain visibility and recognition while contributing to meaningful change for mothers and families in Arkansas.
Cherished Community Sponsor
This membership is designed for businesses and organizations passionate about supporting maternal health equity. Partners gain exposure through listings on the Ujima Maternity Network website, periodic social media highlights, and recognition at our annual conference (depending on the level of sponsorship). By aligning with Ujima, your organization shows its dedication to improving maternal outcomes while also benefiting from increased visibility and networking opportunities. Elevate your organization’s impact by supporting maternal health equity. As a community partner, your business will gain visibility and recognition while contributing to meaningful change for mothers and families in Arkansas.
The Cherished Community Partner level is designed for organizations seeking to make a powerful, lasting impact on maternal health equity. Along with all Valued Partner benefits, this tier offers elevated recognition throughout the year and premium visibility at our annual conference, including:
This partnership reflects a true dedication to supporting mothers and families while offering your organization high-level visibility, connection, and goodwill across the state.
