Ujima Maternity Network's Memberships 2026

BIPOC Doula Influencer Membership: $35/year





-Stay Connected Without the Full Client Load

Perfect for doulas taking fewer than 9 clients a year who still want to stay rooted in the birth community.





-Influence Maternal Health Without Burnout

Use your voice, presence, and platform to advocate for Black maternal health—even if you’re not in high-volume practice.





-Monthly Community + Peer Support

Tap into a consistent circle of doulas for collaboration, case discussion, mentorship, and emotional support.





-First Access to Workshops + Conferences

Be first in line for Ujima trainings, special events, and professional development opportunities.





-Build Your Brand & Community Presence

Stay visible, active, and connected as a maternal health advocate—positioning yourself as a trusted community resource.





-Perfect for Multi-Passionate Doulas

Ideal for doulas who are educators, content creators, nurses, students, or moms—anyone wanting to stay engaged at a sustainable pace.





-Support the Mission, Expand the Movement

Your membership helps strengthen Ujima’s work in improving maternal health outcomes statewide.







