Ujima Maternity Network

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Ujima Maternity Network

About this shop

Ujima Maternity Network's Shop: Books

The First Forty Days
$25

Health and cook book for nourishing new mothers.

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Battling Over Birth
$30

Black women and the maternal health care crisis

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Active Birth
$23

The new approach to giving birth naturally

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Why Did No One Tell Me This?
$25

The doulas' honest guide for expectant parents

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The Doula Book
$20

How a trained labor companion can help you have a shorter, easier, and healthier birth

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A Mom Is Born
$28

Biblical wisdom and practical advice for taking care of yourself and your new baby.

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The Fourth Trimester
$23

A postpartum guide to healing your body, balancing your emotions, and restoring your vitality.

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Lactancia Materna
$10
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Sleep Baby Safe and Snug
$13

Board Book

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