Doug Fattic Bicycle Design Fixture

Fixture - Down Payment
$500

Covers materials

Fixture - Remaining Payment
$1,300

Fixture cost to be paid prior to shipping

Nylon Accessory V-Block System
$175

Please email us before buying at [email protected]. Made to order and ships from the USA. DeStaco clamps are not included but can be bought at many industrial warehouse like MSC, McMaster-Carr or Reid Tool and Supply. 

Aluminum Accessory V-Block System
$350

Please email us before buying at [email protected]. Made to order and ships from the USA. DeStaco clamps are not included but can be bought at many industrial warehouse like MSC, McMaster-Carr or Reid Tool and Supply. 

International Shipping - USA
$251.31

Includes shipping: $163 US duty: $80.31 local transit: $8. Ships from Ukraine by ground and air between 10 to 14 days. Ukrposhta handles the duty collection and remittance to U.S. Customs. 

International Shipping - Australia
$461.37

Includes shipping: $453.37 local transit: $8. Ships from Ukraine by ground and air between 14 to 20 days. The recipient in Australia will be contacted by the Australian postal service if their parcel is subject to duties and taxes. They will then need to pay these charges for the parcel to be delivered. 

International Shipping - Germany
$84

Includes shipping: $76 local transit: $8. Ships from Ukraine by ground and air between 7 to 10 days. When you collect your package, you will pay the customs duties and taxes directly to the German postal service.

