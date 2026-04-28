Ukrainian American Youth Association Passaic NJ

Offered by

Ukrainian American Youth Association Passaic NJ

About this shop

Ukrainian American Youth Association Passaic CYM's Shop

Adult & Druzhynnyk Membership CYM Passaic Annual item
Adult & Druzhynnyk Membership CYM Passaic Annual
$50

CYM Passaic ADULT Annual Membership is required.

Please PAY for this year and any past years' dues to officially belong to CYM Passaic & CYM-USA.

0
XSmall Youth Navy w/Logo Sweatpants item
XSmall Youth Navy w/Logo Sweatpants
$15

XSmall Size 4/5 Waist 22-23

7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece. Elastic, self-fabric waistband and self-fabric cuffs.

No drawcord. Front pockets

0
Small Youth Navy w/Logo Sweatpants item
Small Youth Navy w/Logo Sweatpants
$15

Small Size 6/8 Waist 24-25

7-8 ounce 50/50 cotton/poly fleece. Elastic, self-fabric waistband and self-fabric cuffs.

No drawcord. Front pockets

0
Medium Youth Navy w/Logo Sweatpants item
Medium Youth Navy w/Logo Sweatpants
$20

Medium Size 10/12 Waist 26-27

7-8 ounce 50/50 cotton/poly fleece. Elastic, self-fabric waistband and self-fabric cuffs.

No drawcord. Front pockets

0
Large Youth Navy w/Logo Sweatpants item
Large Youth Navy w/Logo Sweatpants
$20

Large Size 14/16 Waist 28-29.

7-8 ounce 50/50 cotton/poly fleece. Elastic, self-fabric waistband and self-fabric cuffs.

No drawcord. Front pockets

0
X-Large Youth Navy w/Logo Sweatpants item
X-Large Youth Navy w/Logo Sweatpants
$20

X-Large Size 18/20 Waist 31/32.

7-8 ounce 50/50 cotton/poly fleece. Elastic, self-fabric waistband and self-fabric cuffs.

No drawcord. Front pockets

0
Small Adult Navy/Logo Sweatpants item
Small Adult Navy/Logo Sweatpants
$25

Small Inseam 31 Waist 29-31.

7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for softness,

Elastic waistband with drawcord,

Open bottom cuffs.

0
Medium Adult Navy/Logo Sweatpants item
Medium Adult Navy/Logo Sweatpants
$25

Medium Inseam 32 Waist 32-34.

7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for softness,

Elastic waistband with drawcord,

Open bottom cuffs.

0
Large Adult Navy/Logo Sweatpants item
Large Adult Navy/Logo Sweatpants
$25

Large Inseam 32 Waist 35-37.

7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for softness,

Elastic waistband with drawcord,

Open bottom cuffs.

0
X-Large Adult Navy/Logo Sweatpants item
X-Large Adult Navy/Logo Sweatpants
$25

X-Large Inseam 33 Waist 38-40.

7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for softness,

Elastic waistband with drawcord,

Open bottom cuffs.

0
2X-Large Adult Navy/Logo Sweatpants item
2X-Large Adult Navy/Logo Sweatpants
$30

2X-Lrg Inseam 33 1/2 Waist 41-43.

7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for softness,

Elastic waistband with drawcord,

Open bottom cuffs.

0
3X-Large Adult Navy/Logo Sweatpants item
3X-Large Adult Navy/Logo Sweatpants
$35

3X-Lrg Inseam 34 Waist 44-47.

7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for softness,

Elastic waistband with drawcord,

Open bottom cuffs.

0
4X-Large Adult Navy/Logo Sweatpants item
4X-Large Adult Navy/Logo Sweatpants
$35

4X-Lrg Inseam 34 1/2 Waist 48-51.

7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for softness,

Elastic waistband with drawcord,

Open bottom cuffs.

0
Bungalow CYM Passaic Membership item
Bungalow CYM Passaic Membership
$50

Karpaty Bungalow: CYM Passaic Adult Annual Membership is required to maintain your Ellenville bungalow lease and usage.

Please PAY for this year and any past years' dues to officially belong to CYM Passaic and be reported as such to Oselia Karpaty Ellenville. Yes, they ask.

0
XS - ADULT Unisex w/Embroidered Logo item
XS - ADULT Unisex w/Embroidered Logo
$50

XSmall ADULT Unisex Lined Lightweight Jacket w/Hood, Front Slash Pockets, Raglan Sleeves & Comfort Cuffs, 2 color Silver/Grey & White Embroidered Logo at Left Chest, Wind-Resistant, Water-Repellent (fits Male or Female)

0
S - ADULT Unisex w/Embroidered Logo item
S - ADULT Unisex w/Embroidered Logo
$50

Small ADULT Unisex Lined Lightweight Jacket w/Hood, Front Slash Pockets, Raglan Sleeves & Comfort Cuffs, 2 color Silver/Grey & White Embroidered Logo at Left Chest, Wind-Resistant, Water-Repellent (fits Male or Female)

0
M - ADULT Unisex w/Embroidered Logo item
M - ADULT Unisex w/Embroidered Logo
$50

Medium ADULT Unisex Lined Lightweight Jacket w/Hood, Front Slash Pockets, Raglan Sleeves & Comfort Cuffs, 2 color Silver/Grey & White Embroidered Logo at Left Chest, Wind-Resistant, Water-Repellent (fits Male or Female)

0
L - ADULT Unisex w/Embroidered Logo item
L - ADULT Unisex w/Embroidered Logo
$50

Large ADULT Unisex Lined Lightweight Jacket w/Hood, Front Slash Pockets, Raglan Sleeves & Comfort Cuffs, 2 color Silver/Grey & White Embroidered Logo at Left Chest, Wind-Resistant, Water-Repellent (fits Male or Female)

0
XL - ADULT Unisex w/Embroidered Logo item
XL - ADULT Unisex w/Embroidered Logo
$50

X-Large ADULT Unisex Lined Lightweight Jacket w/Hood, Front Slash Pockets, Raglan Sleeves & Comfort Cuffs, 2 color Silver/Grey & White Embroidered Logo at Left Chest, Wind-Resistant, Water-Repellent (fits Male or Female)

0
2XL - ADULT Unisex w/Embroidered Logo item
2XL - ADULT Unisex w/Embroidered Logo
$55

2X-Large ADULT Unisex Lined Lightweight Jacket w/Hood, Front Slash Pockets, Raglan Sleeves & Comfort Cuffs, 2 color Silver/Grey & White Embroidered Logo at Left Chest, Wind-Resistant, Water-Repellent (fits Male or Female)

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!