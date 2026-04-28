Ukrainian American Youth Association Passaic CYM's Shop

About this shop
CYM Passaic ADULT Annual Membership is required.
Please PAY for this year and any past years' dues to officially belong to CYM Passaic & CYM-USA.
XSmall Size 4/5 Waist 22-23
7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece. Elastic, self-fabric waistband and self-fabric cuffs.
No drawcord. Front pockets
Small Size 6/8 Waist 24-25
7-8 ounce 50/50 cotton/poly fleece. Elastic, self-fabric waistband and self-fabric cuffs.
No drawcord. Front pockets
Medium Size 10/12 Waist 26-27
7-8 ounce 50/50 cotton/poly fleece. Elastic, self-fabric waistband and self-fabric cuffs.
No drawcord. Front pockets
Large Size 14/16 Waist 28-29.
7-8 ounce 50/50 cotton/poly fleece. Elastic, self-fabric waistband and self-fabric cuffs.
No drawcord. Front pockets
X-Large Size 18/20 Waist 31/32.
7-8 ounce 50/50 cotton/poly fleece. Elastic, self-fabric waistband and self-fabric cuffs.
No drawcord. Front pockets
Small Inseam 31 Waist 29-31.
7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for softness,
Elastic waistband with drawcord,
Open bottom cuffs.
Medium Inseam 32 Waist 32-34.
7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for softness,
Elastic waistband with drawcord,
Open bottom cuffs.
Large Inseam 32 Waist 35-37.
7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for softness,
Elastic waistband with drawcord,
Open bottom cuffs.
X-Large Inseam 33 Waist 38-40.
7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for softness,
Elastic waistband with drawcord,
Open bottom cuffs.
2X-Lrg Inseam 33 1/2 Waist 41-43.
7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for softness,
Elastic waistband with drawcord,
Open bottom cuffs.
3X-Lrg Inseam 34 Waist 44-47.
7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for softness,
Elastic waistband with drawcord,
Open bottom cuffs.
4X-Lrg Inseam 34 1/2 Waist 48-51.
7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for softness,
Elastic waistband with drawcord,
Open bottom cuffs.
Karpaty Bungalow: CYM Passaic Adult Annual Membership is required to maintain your Ellenville bungalow lease and usage.
Please PAY for this year and any past years' dues to officially belong to CYM Passaic and be reported as such to Oselia Karpaty Ellenville. Yes, they ask.
XSmall ADULT Unisex Lined Lightweight Jacket w/Hood, Front Slash Pockets, Raglan Sleeves & Comfort Cuffs, 2 color Silver/Grey & White Embroidered Logo at Left Chest, Wind-Resistant, Water-Repellent (fits Male or Female)
Small ADULT Unisex Lined Lightweight Jacket w/Hood, Front Slash Pockets, Raglan Sleeves & Comfort Cuffs, 2 color Silver/Grey & White Embroidered Logo at Left Chest, Wind-Resistant, Water-Repellent (fits Male or Female)
Medium ADULT Unisex Lined Lightweight Jacket w/Hood, Front Slash Pockets, Raglan Sleeves & Comfort Cuffs, 2 color Silver/Grey & White Embroidered Logo at Left Chest, Wind-Resistant, Water-Repellent (fits Male or Female)
Large ADULT Unisex Lined Lightweight Jacket w/Hood, Front Slash Pockets, Raglan Sleeves & Comfort Cuffs, 2 color Silver/Grey & White Embroidered Logo at Left Chest, Wind-Resistant, Water-Repellent (fits Male or Female)
X-Large ADULT Unisex Lined Lightweight Jacket w/Hood, Front Slash Pockets, Raglan Sleeves & Comfort Cuffs, 2 color Silver/Grey & White Embroidered Logo at Left Chest, Wind-Resistant, Water-Repellent (fits Male or Female)
2X-Large ADULT Unisex Lined Lightweight Jacket w/Hood, Front Slash Pockets, Raglan Sleeves & Comfort Cuffs, 2 color Silver/Grey & White Embroidered Logo at Left Chest, Wind-Resistant, Water-Repellent (fits Male or Female)
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