Ukranian Pysanky Easter Egg Workshop

🎨🥚 Ukrainian Pysanky Easter Egg Workshop 🥚🎨

Join us at the River Valley Community Resource Center for a beautiful, hands-on introduction to the traditional Ukrainian art of Pysanky—intricately decorated Easter eggs created using wax and dye techniques passed down through generations.

Participants will learn the step-by-step process of designing and dyeing their own eggs while exploring the cultural meaning behind traditional patterns and symbols. No prior experience is necessary—just come ready to create and have fun!

📅 Workshop Dates & Times:• February 20 & 27 | 6:00–9:00 PM• February 21 & 28 | 10:00 AM–1:00 PM

🎟 Cost: $35 per person⚠️ Tickets are limited🧥 Dyes are permanent—please dress accordingly

💛 All proceeds benefit the Community Library as part of the River Valley Community Resource Center.

📍 Location: River Valley Complex- Formerly Pulaski Elementary School 320 Shenango St., Pulaski, PA 16143

📞 Questions? Call 724-651-8130🎫 Purchase tickets at RiverValleyComplex.com

Celebrate tradition, creativity, and community—hope to see you there!