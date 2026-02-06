UKY ISC Association

Offered by

UKY ISC Association

About the memberships

UKY ISC Association Membership 2025-2026

Trial Membership - Local Affiliate
$25

Renews yearly on: June 30

Includes all meetings and events sponsored by UKY ISC Association. No access to AAF or PRSA benefits (National or Lexington).

Full Membership - AAF Affiliate
$85

Renews yearly on: June 30

Includes all meetings and events sponsored by UKY ISC Association and FULL benefits to AAF (National and Lexington chapter).

Full Membership - PRSSA Affiliate
$85

Renews yearly on: June 30

Includes all meetings and events sponsored by UKY ISC Association and FULL benefits to PRSSA (National and Lexington chapter).

Full Membership - AAF + PRSSA Affiliates
$145

Renews yearly on: June 30

Includes all meetings and events sponsored by UKY ISC Association and FULL benefits to PRSSA and AAF (National and Lexington chapters).

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