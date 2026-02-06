UKY ISC Association Membership 2025-2026

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 30
Includes all meetings and events sponsored by UKY ISC Association. No access to AAF or PRSA benefits (National or Lexington).
Renews yearly on: June 30
Includes all meetings and events sponsored by UKY ISC Association and FULL benefits to AAF (National and Lexington chapter).
Renews yearly on: June 30
Includes all meetings and events sponsored by UKY ISC Association and FULL benefits to PRSSA (National and Lexington chapter).
Renews yearly on: June 30
Includes all meetings and events sponsored by UKY ISC Association and FULL benefits to PRSSA and AAF (National and Lexington chapters).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!