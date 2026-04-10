Ulhaas Membership 2026

This membership is for individual students, not for families. Students will need to show their student ID when entering events. If a student family wants to join, each adult will need their own separate membership.
This membership is for individual students, not for families. Students will need to show their student ID when entering events. If a student family wants to join, each adult will need their own separate membership.
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