Ulhaas

Offered by

Ulhaas

About the memberships

Ulhaas Membership 2026

Family with children 10 yrs and up
$325

Valid until December 31

Couple / Family with children below 10 yrs
$300

Valid until December 31

Individual
$170

Valid until December 31

Student
$70

Valid until December 31

This membership is for individual students, not for families. Students will need to show their student ID when entering events. If a student family wants to join, each adult will need their own separate membership.
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