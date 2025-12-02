ULON Memberships

Legacy Partner — $500/Month
Invest in Generational Change. Build a Legacy of Hope.
Legacy Partners are ULON’s highest-impact supporters—visionaries who believe that real change happens when we invest deeply in people, families, and entire communities. At $500 per month, you help ULON create long-term pathways out of poverty, violence, and incarceration for youth, returning citizens, and families living in Chicago’s most disinvested neighborhoods.
As a Legacy Partner, your contribution provides stability, strength, and sustainability for the programs that matter most.
Legacy Partner Benefits
As a Legacy Partner, you receive:
- Exclusive recognition as a ULON Legacy Partner
- Private biannual strategy briefing with ULON leadership
- Your name (or organization name) featured on our Legacy Partner Wall
- A personalized ULON Impact Report highlighting the lives and programs directly supported by your giving
- Two VIP tickets to the Annual ULON Impact Celebration
- A youth-created artwork from our Trash-to-Treasure Creative Arts program
- Option to name a scholarship, internship, or community initiative in honor of your family, business, or loved one
Legacy Partners don’t just support ULON—they shape its future.
Legacy Partner — $500/Month
Invest in Generational Change. Build a Legacy of Hope.
Legacy Partners are ULON’s highest-impact supporters—visionaries who believe that real change happens when we invest deeply in people, families, and entire communities. At $500 per month, you help ULON create long-term pathways out of poverty, violence, and incarceration for youth, returning citizens, and families living in Chicago’s most disinvested neighborhoods.
As a Legacy Partner, your contribution provides stability, strength, and sustainability for the programs that matter most.
Legacy Partner Benefits
As a Legacy Partner, you receive:
- Exclusive recognition as a ULON Legacy Partner
- Private biannual strategy briefing with ULON leadership
- Your name (or organization name) featured on our Legacy Partner Wall
- A personalized ULON Impact Report highlighting the lives and programs directly supported by your giving
- Two VIP tickets to the Annual ULON Impact Celebration
- A youth-created artwork from our Trash-to-Treasure Creative Arts program
- Option to name a scholarship, internship, or community initiative in honor of your family, business, or loved one
Legacy Partners don’t just support ULON—they shape its future.