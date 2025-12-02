Ulon

Offered by

Ulon

About the memberships

ULON Memberships

Community Supporter
$15

Renews monthly


Perfect for families, neighbors, and allies who want to make a consistent impact.

Includes:

  • Monthly Impact Report
  • Digital “Community Builder” badge
  • Early access to ULON events & volunteer opportunities
  • Helps fund art therapy supplies, youth meals & ESTEAM materials
Neighborhood Champion
$25

Renews monthly

For those who want to deepen their support in disinvested communities.

Includes everything in the previous tier PLUS:

  • Free entry to one ULON community event per year
  • Name listed on ULON Member Wall of Honor
  • Supports youth employment, creative arts healing sessions & peace circles
Justice Restorer
$50

Renews monthly

For partners who care deeply about justice-involved individuals and restorative practices.

Includes everything above PLUS:

  • Helps fund Project HIRED work experience stipends
  • Recognition at annual ULON Impact Ceremony
  • Two complimentary workshop passes (digital or in-person)
  • Special quarterly Restorative Justice newsletter
Community Builder Circle
$250

Renews monthly

Community Builder Circle — $250/month

For leaders, entrepreneurs & philanthropists committed to systemic change.

Includes everything above PLUS:

  • Sponsor an entire family in creative arts & restorative youth programs
  • Private invitation to ULON Vision Dinners
  • Annual Community Builder gift box
  • Custom art piece created by youth in ULON’s Trash-to-Treasure program
Legacy Partner
$5,000

Renews monthly

Legacy Partner — $500/Month

Invest in Generational Change. Build a Legacy of Hope.

Legacy Partners are ULON’s highest-impact supporters—visionaries who believe that real change happens when we invest deeply in people, families, and entire communities. At $500 per month, you help ULON create long-term pathways out of poverty, violence, and incarceration for youth, returning citizens, and families living in Chicago’s most disinvested neighborhoods.

As a Legacy Partner, your contribution provides stability, strength, and sustainability for the programs that matter most.


Legacy Partner Benefits

As a Legacy Partner, you receive:

  • Exclusive recognition as a ULON Legacy Partner
  • Private biannual strategy briefing with ULON leadership
  • Your name (or organization name) featured on our Legacy Partner Wall
  • A personalized ULON Impact Report highlighting the lives and programs directly supported by your giving
  • Two VIP tickets to the Annual ULON Impact Celebration
  • A youth-created artwork from our Trash-to-Treasure Creative Arts program
  • Option to name a scholarship, internship, or community initiative in honor of your family, business, or loved one

Legacy Partners don’t just support ULON—they shape its future.

Add a donation for Ulon

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!