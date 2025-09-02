Ultimate Buffalo Bills Collector's Bundle – Signed by 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen!

This is your chance to enter the Buffalo Bills Raffle and win the ultimate fan bundle! The prize pack includes:

Mini helmet signed by 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen 🏆

Official Buffalo Bills T-shirt

Two Bills hats

✨ Raffle Tickets: $10 each (must purchase a raffle ticket to enter)

✨ Fair Market Value: $555

✨ Proceeds benefit Next Steps The Colony, providing housing, recovery support, and community care programs.

📦 Shipping available anywhere in the U.S. at the winner’s expense (includes insurance).

This is a raffle drawing, not an auction. Each $10 raffle ticket you purchase is one entry to win. The more tickets you buy, the better your chances!