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Next Steps The Colony

About this raffle

Ultimate Buffalo Bills Collector's Bundle – Signed by 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen!

Mafia Magic Raffle: Win the MVP Set
$10

This is your chance to enter the Buffalo Bills Raffle and win the ultimate fan bundle! The prize pack includes:

  • Mini helmet signed by 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen 🏆
  • Official Buffalo Bills T-shirt
  • Two Bills hats

Raffle Tickets: $10 each (must purchase a raffle ticket to enter)
Fair Market Value: $555
Proceeds benefit Next Steps The Colony, providing housing, recovery support, and community care programs.

📦 Shipping available anywhere in the U.S. at the winner’s expense (includes insurance).

This is a raffle drawing, not an auction. Each $10 raffle ticket you purchase is one entry to win. The more tickets you buy, the better your chances!

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