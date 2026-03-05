Ultimate Drive Tourney Mixer

Hosted by
*This admission does not include your Team of 4 for Golf Simulator.
Earlybird admission for 1 person.
This includes your admission + 1 hour at the simulator with your team.
Play Time:
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
*Does not include golf clubs.
Please arrive no later than 15 mins before your start time.
*7 Bays available for this time slot. This is on a first come first serve basis.
This includes your admission + 1 hour at the simulator with your team.
Play Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
*Does not include golf clubs.
Please arrive no later than 15 mins before your start time.
*8 Bays available for this time slot. This is on a first come first serve basis.
Set the standard, shape the swing.🏌♀️
⛳️Presenting sponsor with Primary branding at entry + across simulator corridors.
⛳️ 2 Vendor Premier Placements to handouts drinks / food and fun swag.
⛳️ 1 Vendor Spot to handouts drinks / food and fun swag.
⛳️12 Guest Passes
*This includes 1 hour of simulator time (3 teams with four players - 10:30am - 11:30am time slot)
⛳️Logo placement on socials (LinkedIn + IG). Before, during and post event.
Where business meets the back nine⛳️
⛳️ 1 Vendor Spot to handouts drinks / food and fun swag.
⛳️ Vertical Branding by the Ultimate Drive's Pro Shop back door entry.
*Bring your vertical banner.
⛳️8 Guest Passes
*This includes 1 hour of simulator time (2 teams with four players - 12pm - 1pm time slot)
⛳️Logo placement on socials (LinkedIn + IG). Before, during and post event.
Come showcase your business and interact with Bakersfields Top Tier Leaders.
What this includes:
Admission for 4 guests.
*Must include guest names.
10' x 10' Vendor Booth Space.
What to bring:
1) Booth equipment (1 tables + 2 chairs).
2) Food or Drinks for guests (bite size / sample portions)
3) Top Tier Attitude!
