Power Hub Bakersfield

Power Hub Bakersfield

Ultimate Drive Tourney Mixer

5101 Stine Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93313, USA

Earlybird Admission
$10

*This admission does not include your Team of 4 for Golf Simulator.

Earlybird admission for 1 person.

Team of 4: Earlybird | 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
$40
Available until Apr 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This includes your admission + 1 hour at the simulator with your team.

Play Time:

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM


*Does not include golf clubs.


Please arrive no later than 15 mins before your start time.


*7 Bays available for this time slot. This is on a first come first serve basis.

Team of 4: Earlybird | 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
$40
Available until Apr 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This includes your admission + 1 hour at the simulator with your team.

Play Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM


*Does not include golf clubs.


Please arrive no later than 15 mins before your start time.


*8 Bays available for this time slot. This is on a first come first serve basis.

Platinum Precision Sponsor
$3,000

Set the standard, shape the swing.🏌‍♀️

⛳️Presenting sponsor with Primary branding at entry + across simulator corridors.


⛳️ 2 Vendor Premier Placements to handouts drinks / food and fun swag.



⛳️ 1 Vendor Spot to handouts drinks / food and fun swag.

⛳️12 Guest Passes
*This includes 1 hour of simulator time (3 teams with four players - 10:30am - 11:30am time slot)

⛳️Logo placement on socials (LinkedIn + IG). Before, during and post event.


Emerald Elite Sponsor
$1,500

Where business meets the back nine⛳️


⛳️ 1 Vendor Spot to handouts drinks / food and fun swag.

⛳️ Vertical Branding by the Ultimate Drive's Pro Shop back door entry.
*Bring your vertical banner.

⛳️8 Guest Passes
*This includes 1 hour of simulator time (2 teams with four players - 12pm - 1pm time slot)

⛳️Logo placement on socials (LinkedIn + IG). Before, during and post event.


Vendor Booth (Earlybird Pricing Until Friday, 4/18/26 at 12p
$100
Available until Apr 18

Come showcase your business and interact with Bakersfields Top Tier Leaders.


What this includes:

Admission for 4 guests.

*Must include guest names.


10' x 10' Vendor Booth Space.


What to bring:


1) Booth equipment (1 tables + 2 chairs).


2) Food or Drinks for guests (bite size / sample portions)


3) Top Tier Attitude!


