Hosted by

Ultimate Experience And Exposure

About this event

Ultimate Experience And Exposure's Silent Auction

Cancun Cards: 5 Days/4 Nights of Accommodations in Cancun, M item
Cancun Cards: 5 Days/4 Nights of Accommodations in Cancun, M
$300

Starting bid

  • 5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12
  • Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort (https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com/es/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club (https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com/es/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone
  • Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
  • Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.
Four complimentary Full Day Soak passes at WorldSprings item
Four complimentary Full Day Soak passes at WorldSprings
$140

Starting bid

Experience a day of relaxation and rejuvenation with Four Complimentary Full Day Soak Passes at World Springs, where tranquility meets luxury. Nestled in a serene environment, WorldSprings offers an enchanting escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.


What’s Included:


Full Day Access: Enjoy an entire day soaking in the therapeutic mineral springs, renowned for their healing properties.


Variety of Pools: Choose from a selection of heated pools, each designed to provide a unique experience, from soothing massages to invigorating temperatures.


Sauna and Steam Rooms: Unwind in the steam rooms and saunas, promoting detoxification and relaxation.


Lush Surroundings:

Stroll through beautifully landscaped gardens or find a quiet nook to meditate and recharge.


A Self-Guided Tour of AT&T Stadium for Four (4) item
A Self-Guided Tour of AT&T Stadium for Four (4)
$25

Starting bid

Discover the grandeur of AT&T Stadium with a Self-Guided Tour for Four—an unforgettable experience for sports enthusiasts and architecture lovers alike!

Private Wine Class for 20 item
Private Wine Class for 20
$180

Starting bid

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store

Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.

Star Wars 3'x5' Flag Signed & Personalized to YOU by David A item
Star Wars 3'x5' Flag Signed & Personalized to YOU by David A
$105

Starting bid

Elevate your collection with this Star Wars 3'x5' Flag, personally signed and customized just for you by the legendary David Ankrum! This striking flag features iconic imagery from the beloved Star Wars universe, making it a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

Star Wars: Virtual Meet & Greet with a Cast Member & Signed
$300

Starting bid

For nearly half a century, Star Wars has been one of the most beloved film franchises of all time, and the films and programs are enjoyed by members of several different generations. 

The winner of this experience will take part in a 15-minute Zoom call with a cast member who helped bring the Star Wars galaxy to life. 

The winning bidder and their guests may ask questions, chat with the cast member, and they will share some unforgettable, behind-the-scenes stories about bringing Star Wars to life.

Taylor Swift Hand-Signed & Framed CD Album Display
$300

Starting bid

Taylor Swift Hand-Signed & Framed CD Album Display
3 Hand Signed Sports Cards of All-Stars & Fan Favorites
$15

Starting bid

The collection features three (3) hand signed sports cards from former all-stars, fan favorites, and all-time legends of baseball, basketball, football, and hockey.

Some of the players whose hand signed cards are featured include Cowboys greats Jay Novacek and Moose Johnston, Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda, 49er's legend Roger Craig, Padres great Jack McKeon, Cubs fan favorite Shawon Dunston, Yankees icon Bobby Richardson, and many others.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!