Ultimate Experience And Exposure's Silent Auction

Experience a day of relaxation and rejuvenation with Four Complimentary Full Day Soak Passes at World Springs, where tranquility meets luxury. Nestled in a serene environment, WorldSprings offers an enchanting escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.
What’s Included:
Full Day Access: Enjoy an entire day soaking in the therapeutic mineral springs, renowned for their healing properties.
Variety of Pools: Choose from a selection of heated pools, each designed to provide a unique experience, from soothing massages to invigorating temperatures.
Sauna and Steam Rooms: Unwind in the steam rooms and saunas, promoting detoxification and relaxation.
Lush Surroundings:
Stroll through beautifully landscaped gardens or find a quiet nook to meditate and recharge.
Discover the grandeur of AT&T Stadium with a Self-Guided Tour for Four—an unforgettable experience for sports enthusiasts and architecture lovers alike!
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Elevate your collection with this Star Wars 3'x5' Flag, personally signed and customized just for you by the legendary David Ankrum! This striking flag features iconic imagery from the beloved Star Wars universe, making it a must-have for fans and collectors alike.
For nearly half a century, Star Wars has been one of the most beloved film franchises of all time, and the films and programs are enjoyed by members of several different generations.
The winner of this experience will take part in a 15-minute Zoom call with a cast member who helped bring the Star Wars galaxy to life.
The winning bidder and their guests may ask questions, chat with the cast member, and they will share some unforgettable, behind-the-scenes stories about bringing Star Wars to life.
The collection features three (3) hand signed sports cards from former all-stars, fan favorites, and all-time legends of baseball, basketball, football, and hockey.
Some of the players whose hand signed cards are featured include Cowboys greats Jay Novacek and Moose Johnston, Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda, 49er's legend Roger Craig, Padres great Jack McKeon, Cubs fan favorite Shawon Dunston, Yankees icon Bobby Richardson, and many others.
