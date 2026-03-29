Social Good Fund, The Curve Foundation

Hosted by

Social Good Fund, The Curve Foundation

About this event

Ultimate Lesbian Taco Eating Contest! (San Francisco)

Rikki's - 2223 Market St

San Francisco, CA 94114, USA

Taco Athlete - (3 Chicken Tacos included)
$20

YOU MUST COMPETE IF YOU GET THIS TICKET! INCLUDES 3 TACOS.

Arrive at 12:30PM
Includes your entry into the contest and the right to say you trained for a sport this year.

*May contain gluten, dairy, and nuts.

VEGAN Taco Athlete - (3 Vegan Tacos included)
$20

YOU MUST COMPETE IF YOU GET THIS TICKET! INCLUDES THREE (3) TACOS.
Arrive at 12:30PM
Includes your entry into the contest and the right to say you trained for a sport this year.


*May contain gluten and nuts.

Spectator Ticket - Pay it Forward
$10

Donation - Viewer admission. Includes the joy of watching strangers aggressively bond with tacos to support Lesbian Visibility Week.

Official Judge!
$100

You are an official judge of the contest. Your DONATION helps fund Lesbian Visibility Week as you wield your judging powers responsibly.

Spectator Ticket - Super Supporter
$25

Donation - Viewer admission. A regular viewer ticket with extra love for queers eating tacos in public.

Spectator Ticket - Free
Free

Free spectator ticket

Add a donation for Social Good Fund, The Curve Foundation

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