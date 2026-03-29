Ultimate Lesbian Taco Eating Contest! (San Francisco)

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About this event
San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
YOU MUST COMPETE IF YOU GET THIS TICKET! INCLUDES 3 TACOS.
Arrive at 12:30PM
Includes your entry into the contest and the right to say you trained for a sport this year.
*May contain gluten, dairy, and nuts.
YOU MUST COMPETE IF YOU GET THIS TICKET! INCLUDES THREE (3) TACOS.
Arrive at 12:30PM
Includes your entry into the contest and the right to say you trained for a sport this year.
*May contain gluten and nuts.
Donation - Viewer admission. Includes the joy of watching strangers aggressively bond with tacos to support Lesbian Visibility Week.
You are an official judge of the contest. Your DONATION helps fund Lesbian Visibility Week as you wield your judging powers responsibly.
Donation - Viewer admission. A regular viewer ticket with extra love for queers eating tacos in public.
Free spectator ticket
$
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