ULTIMATE TRENDING SQUISHY BASKET RAFFLE!

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About this raffle
🎟 Single Ticket – $10
1 entry into the Basket Raffle.
Includes a chance to win a basket filled with limited, hard-to-find, viral squishies, and trending treats.
Colors and styles may vary.
🎟 3 Tickets – $25 (Best Value!)
3 entries into the Basket Raffle.
Increase your chances to win this amazing basket packed with limited, hard-to-find, viral squishies and trending treats.
Colors and styles may vary.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!