West Allegheny Cheer Boosters

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West Allegheny Cheer Boosters

About this raffle

ULTIMATE TRENDING SQUISHY BASKET RAFFLE!

Single Ticket
$10

🎟 Single Ticket – $10
1 entry into the Basket Raffle.
Includes a chance to win a basket filled with limited, hard-to-find, viral squishies, and trending treats.
Colors and styles may vary.

3 Tickets - Best Value
$25

🎟 3 Tickets – $25 (Best Value!)
3 entries into the Basket Raffle.
Increase your chances to win this amazing basket packed with limited, hard-to-find, viral squishies and trending treats.
Colors and styles may vary.

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