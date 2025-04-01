Urban League of Union County, Inc.

Urban League of Union County, Inc.

Urban League of Union County Annual Gala 2025

304 US-22

Springfield, NJ 07081, USA

General Tickets
$250
Table Sponsor
$2,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10, Logo placement on table, recognition in program and during event

Patron Donor List
$50


Please email all artwork as a PDF to [email protected] by September 19, 2025

Quarter Page
$125


Please email all artwork as a PDF to [email protected] by September 19, 2025

Half Page Ad
$250


Please email all artwork as a PDF to [email protected] by September 19, 2025

Full Page Ad
$500


Please email all artwork as a PDF to [email protected] by September 19, 2025

Inside Front Cover
$1,000

Please email all artwork as a PDF to [email protected] by September 19, 2025

Inside Back Cover
$1,000

Please email all artwork as a PDF to [email protected] by September 19, 2025

Community Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

For Non profits, small businesses or individuals only
- 2 tickets, Quarter Page Ad, Urban League Membership, and Recognition at event

Please email all artwork as a PDF to [email protected] by September 19, 2025

Entertainment Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Receive 6 tickets and Recognition on Screen during the live entertainment portion

Supporter Circle
$5,000

(6 tickets + half-page ad + recognition)


Please email all artwork as a PDF to [email protected] by September 19, 2025

Catalyst Sponsor
$10,000

• 1 VIP table (10 guests) • Full-page program ad • Logo placement + event shoutout • Social media & annual report recognition • Commemorative gifts for guests

Empowerment Sponsor
$25,000

• 1 VIP table (10 guests) • Premium full-page ad + 15-sec video • Logo on all print/digital materials • Press + social media recognition • Commemorative gifts for guests • Recognition in annual report + post-event emails

Visionary Sponsor
$50,000

Exclusive Title Sponsor – “Presented by [Your Company]” • Premier brand visibility + 2 VIP tables (20 guests) • Speaking opportunity & 30-sec video ad • Full-page back cover ad • Custom benefit option (e.g., scholarship sponsor) • Impact Report + Annual recognition • Website logo w/ hyperlink (1 year)

