2025 Marianna Sub & Pizza Fundraiser Sale

14" Hoagie with Cooked Salami, Ham, Bologna, American Cheese, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing. All Toppings are individually packed inside the sub. No worries about a soggy sub with unwanted ingredients, you can put them on if you like or not. All hoagies include: Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions, except Ham Club (No Onions). For complete nutritional and allergen information, visit our website at mariannasfundraisers.com

14" Hoagie with Cooked Salami, Ham, Bologna, American Cheese, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing. All Toppings are individually packed inside the sub. No worries about a soggy sub with unwanted ingredients, you can put them on if you like or not. All hoagies include: Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions, except Ham Club (No Onions). For complete nutritional and allergen information, visit our website at mariannasfundraisers.com

seeMoreDetailsMobile