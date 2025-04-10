form_archived

2025 Marianna Sub & Pizza Fundraiser Sale

Italian Hoagie item
Italian Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Peppered Ham, Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Mild Banana Pepper Rings, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing. All Toppings are individually packed inside the sub. All hoagies include: Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions, except Ham Club (No Onions).
All American Hoagie item
All American Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Cooked Salami, Ham, Bologna, American Cheese, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing.
Ham & Swiss Hoagie item
Ham & Swiss Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Virginia Bakes Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Horseradish Sauce, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing.
Ham Club Hoagie item
Ham Club Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Cooked Sliced Bacon, Imported Ham, Virginia Bakes Ham, American Cheese, Pickles, Marianna's Own Sweet & Sassy Mayo.
Traditional Hoagie item
Traditional Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Imported Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Mariana's Own Italian Dressing.
Sweet Lebanon Bologna Hoagie item
Sweet Lebanon Bologna Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Setzler's Double Smoked Sweet Lebanon Bologna, American Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Marianna's Own Sweet & Sassy Mayo.
Roast Beef Hoagie item
Roast Beef Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, Horseradish Sauce, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing.
Smoked Ham & Cheddar Hoagie item
Smoked Ham & Cheddar Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Smoked Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Marianna's Own Sweet & Sassy Mayo.
Turkey Hoagie item
Turkey Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Roasted Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing.
Three Cheese Hoagie item
Three Cheese Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Provolone, American, and Swiss Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Pickles, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing.
Pepperoni Pizza item
Pepperoni Pizza
$10
DelGrosso NEW YORK STYLE Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni
White Pizza item
White Pizza
$10
Shredded Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Olive Oil Blend, Tomatoes, Onions, Mild Pepper Rings, Green Peppers, Herbs, Spices
Cheese Pizza item
Cheese Pizza
$10
DelGrosso NEW YORK STYLE Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese

