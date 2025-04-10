2025 Marianna Sub & Pizza Fundraiser Sale

14" Hoagie with Peppered Ham, Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Mild Banana Pepper Rings, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing. All Toppings are individually packed inside the sub. No worries about a soggy sub with unwanted ingredients, you can put them on if you like or not.All hoagies include: Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions, except Ham Club (No Onions).
For complete nutritional and allergen information, visit our website at mariannasfundraisers.com
All American Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Cooked Salami, Ham, Bologna, American Cheese, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing. All Toppings are individually packed inside the sub. No worries about a soggy sub with unwanted ingredients, you can put them on if you like or not. All hoagies include: Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions, except Ham Club (No Onions).
Ham & Swiss Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Virginia Bakes Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Horseradish Sauce, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing. All Toppings are individually packed inside the sub. No worries about a soggy sub with unwanted ingredients, you can put them on if you like or not. All hoagies include: Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions, except Ham Club (No Onions).
Ham Club Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Cooked Sliced Bacon, Imported Ham, Virginia Bakes Ham, American Cheese, Pickles, Marianna's Own Sweet & Sassy Mayo. All Toppings are individually packed inside the sub. No worries about a soggy sub with unwanted ingredients, you can put them on if you like or not. All hoagies include: Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions, except Ham Club (No Onions).
Traditional Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Imported Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Mariana's Own Italian Dressing. All Toppings are individually packed inside the sub. No worries about a soggy sub with unwanted ingredients, you can put them on if you like or not. All hoagies include: Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions, except Ham Club (No Onions).
Sweet Lebanon Bologna Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Setzler's Double Smoked Sweet Lebanon Bologna, American Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Marianna's Own Sweet & Sassy Mayo. All Toppings are individually packed inside the sub. No worries about a soggy sub with unwanted ingredients, you can put them on if you like or not. All hoagies include: Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions, except Ham Club (No Onions).
Roast Beef Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, Horseradish Sauce, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing. All Toppings are individually packed inside the sub. No worries about a soggy sub with unwanted ingredients, you can put them on if you like or not. All hoagies include: Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions, except Ham Club (No Onions).
Smoked Ham & Cheddar Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Smoked Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Marianna's Own Sweet & Sassy Mayo. All Toppings are individually packed inside the sub. No worries about a soggy sub with unwanted ingredients, you can put them on if you like or not. All hoagies include: Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions, except Ham Club (No Onions).
Turkey Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Roasted Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Marianna's Own Italian
Dressing. All Toppings are individually packed inside the sub. No worries about a soggy sub with unwanted ingredients, you can put them on if you like or not. All hoagies include: Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions, except Ham Club (No Onions).
Three Cheese Hoagie
$10
14" Hoagie with Provolone, American, and Swiss Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Pickles, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing. All hoagies include: Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions, except Ham Club (No Onions).
Pepperoni Pizza
$10
DelGrosso NEW YORK
STYLE Pizza Sauce,
Shredded Mozzarella &
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni
