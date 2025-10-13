UMAS Booster Club, Inc.'s Memberships

Voting Membership
$30

Becoming a member Voting Members (Current Athletes) are the parents or legal guardians of any youth participating in programs, and pay membership dues on a per family unit basis. Becoming a member allows you patriciate and vote on matters and receive benefits the booster club provides, such as sharing in the profits from various fundraisers.

Nonvoting Membership
$30

Non-Voting members (Extended Family i.e. Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, or Alumni) as any other adult or business entity wishing to support UMAS Cheer Booster Club. This membership allows non-voting members to support the booster club through donations or scrip program.

$

