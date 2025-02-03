Umbrella Arts Festival 2025 Booth Reservation Payment Form

Each booth includes 1 10X10' tent, 1 table & 1 chair
--- Artists can reserve up to 2 booths
--- Artists can share booths
--- For shared booths, 1 artist is responsible for submitting an application form and payment, but BOTH artists MUST include ALL of the information requested on the application form
Business Booth
$150
Each booth includes 1 10X10' tent, 1 table & 1 chair
--- Businesses can reserve up to 2 booths
Each booth includes 1 10X10' tent, 1 table & 1 chair
--- Non-profits can reserve up to 2 booths
--- Non-profits can share booths
--- For shared booths, 1 non-profit org is responsible for submitting an application form and payment, but BOTH non-profits MUST include ALL of the information requested on the application form
Non-Profit Organization Booth (with sales)
$150
--- Non-profits can reserve up to 2 booths
--- Non-profits can share booths
--- For shared booths, 1 non-profit org is responsible for submitting an application form and payment, but BOTH non-profits MUST include ALL of the information requested on the application form
Food & Drink Booth (serving food and/or drinks)
$150
Each booth includes 1 10X10' tent, 1 table & 1 chair
--- Businesses serving food or drinks can reserve up to 2 booths
--- Businesses serving food or drinks must apply for a Temporary Event Food Permit with the City
--- There is NO PERMIT FEE for Evanston-based businesses; There is a PERMIT FEE of $111 for non-Evanston-based businesses
--- Permit Application: https://www.cityofevanston.org/residents/permits-licenses/temporary-event-food-permit
Food Truck
$150
Food Trucks must apply for a Temporary Event Food Permit with the City
--- There is NO PERMIT FEE for Evanston-based businesses; There is a PERMIT FEE of $111 for non-Evanston-based businesses
--- Permit Application: https://www.cityofevanston.org/residents/permits-licenses/temporary-event-food-permit
Add a donation for Evanston Aspa
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!