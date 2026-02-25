Evanston Aspa

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Evanston Aspa

About this event

Umbrella Arts Festival 2026 Sponsorship

Umbrella Sponsor
$10,000

The Umbrella Sponsor is a major event sponsor. There are 2 Umbrella Sponsorships available. The benefits include:


  • Website visibility
  • Solo media post
  • Acknowledgement on all major event banners and signage
  • Acknowledgement on event poster
  • Acknowledgement in Press Release
  • Booth Package (registration, tent, table, chair)
  • Company Representative Speaker Slot on Main Stage at event
  • 'Lunch & Learn' for your Company
Visionary Sponsor
$5,000

There are 4 Visionary Sponsorships available. The benefits include:


  • Website visibility
  • Solo media post
  • Acknowledgement on all major event banners and signage
  • Acknowledgement on event poster
  • Acknowledgement in Press Release
  • Verbal acknowledgement on Main Stage at the Event
  • Booth Package (registration, tent, table, chair)
Creativity Sponsor
$2,500

The Creativity Sponsor benefits include:


  • Website visibility
  • Solo media post
  • Acknowledgement on all major event banners and signage
  • Acknowledgement on event poster
  • Verbal acknowledgement on Main Stage at the Event
  • Booth Package (registration, tent, table, chair)
Imagination Sponsor
$1,000

The Imagination Sponsor benefits include:


  • Website visibility
  • Group media post
  • Acknowledgement on all major event banners and signage
  • Acknowledgement on event poster
  • Booth Package (registration, tent, table, chair)
Inspiration Sponsor
$500

The Imagination Sponsor benefits include:


  • Website visibility
  • Group media post
  • Acknowledgement on event poster
  • Booth Registration
Maker Sponsor
$250

The Maker Sponsor benefits include:


  • Website visibility
  • Group media post
  • Acknowledgement on event poster
Umbrella Friends Donor
Pay what you can

Umbrella Friends Donors will be listed on our website

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