Umeke's 2025 Winter Silent Auction

Starting bid
Create your own Hawaiian-inspired holiday or celebration wreath! This hands-on kit includes two 12” straw wreath bases, U-pins, fresh ti leaf and assorted foliage, plus Lei Aloha—a beautiful guide to lei traditions and techniques. A perfect gift for creative makers with aloha in their hearts. (Retail value $102)
Starting bid
Cute meets island vibes! This fun Hawaiian Hello Kitty package featuring a sold-out Aloha Collection x Hello Kitty tote and pouch, along with a mochi pancake mix and a sweet box of cookies. Perfect for collectors, Sanrio fans, and anyone who loves Aloha Collection. (Retail value $110)
Starting bid
Honor Hawaiʻi’s favorite snack with this musubi-themed culinary bundle! Includes an Aloha Collection x TC Surf toiletry bag, a musubi mold, nori, bottle of furikake, soyaki sauce, 2 cans of spam, and a $30 Trader Joe’s gift card. A tasty, playful set for home chefs and enthusiastic snackers alike. (Retail value $95)
Starting bid
Ready for adventure? This bundle features the Aloha Collection x Hawaiian Airlines Dopp kit and a $100 Southwest Airlines gift card. Perfect for weekend getaways, island travels, or your next cultural gathering—pack, fly, and go! (Retail value $150)
Starting bid
Celebrate the legacy of Hawaiian voyaging! This special Hōkūleʻa-themed package features an Aloha Collection tote and hip pack, plus a Paradise Now size Large babydoll dress. Wear and carry cultural pride inspired by the globally celebrated canoe that continues to sail with purpose. (Retail value $192)
Starting bid
Lei lovers, this one’s for you! Featuring the sold-out Aloha Collection x Aloha De Mele Holo Holo bag and the 2026 Palai Calendar, this set celebrates the beauty of lei art and Hawaiian creativity. A stunning gift for any home or workspace. (Retail value $95)
Starting bid
Featuring the exclusive and sold-out Aloha Collection x Manuhealiʻi Blacksand Beach Gift Set, this stylish bundle honors modern Hawaiian design. A must-have for devoted Manuhealiʻi fans and admirers of vibrant island fashion. (Retail value $158)
Starting bid
Throw it back with vintage island charm! This bundle includes a classic Aloha Collection plumeria day tripper tote and a Paradise Now Mahina Moon tee (size M). A nostalgic combo with island style for everyday wear and adventures. (Retail value $104)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!