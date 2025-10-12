Offered by

Utah Marathi Mandal

About the memberships

UMM Membership 2026 - Please use Unique Email Id

Family Membership
$250

Valid for one year

Includes immediate family within the same household(Parent and kids ages upto 21 yrs old only).

Couples Membership
$170

Valid for one year

-Couple or Family with all of member kids under 3 yrs .

- Single parent with 1 kid under 21 yr old
-This membership will give only 2 tickets max per event.

Adult Membership
$85

Valid for one year

Valid for individual Ages 21 yrs and above

Senior Citizen Membership Couples
$120

Valid for one year

Senior Citizens (65 yrs an older) Membership-Couples

Senior Citizen Membership-Individual
$60

Valid for one year

Sr Citizen age 65yrs and older

Student Membership
$70

Valid for one year

Valid for University 2025 undergrad Students only.
Valid student Id required to be sent via email to [email protected] for membership to be activated

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!